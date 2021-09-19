Karisma Kapoor looks angelic in 22.5k ivory Anarkali set, bold red lips

We want to have the elixir that Karisma Kapoor is having and never look a day older than 30 but while age defies us, it continues to bless the Bollywood actor with youthful charms and her recent pictures are enough to back our claim. Winning our hearts with her gorgeous looks, Karisma looked angelic as she sizzled in an ivory Anarkali set and while it made Vikrant Massey's heart skip a beat, Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora called her “stunning”.

Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared two pictures from a recent photoshoot on her balcony and the Internet was set on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning an ivory coloured ankle-length Anarkali kurta that was made of silk and came with three-quarter sleeves.

Sporting tiny red polka dots all over, the kurta ended in resham cut work on the hemline and Karisma teamed it with a pair of ivory silk cigarette pants. She completed her attire with a printed dupatta that too sported red resham cut work on the borders.

Leaving her luscious brown tresses open down on one side, Karisma accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings, a layered golden necklace, a bracelet and a finger ring. Raising the hotness quotient with bold red lips, Karisma amplified the glamour with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and a red bindi to round off her ethnic look.

Karisma had captioned the pictures, “Being to become (sic)” and fans and Bollywood celebrities couldn't help but empty their stash of love in the comments section.

Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and Saba Pataudi can't hold back their compliments for Karisma Kapoor's beautiful look(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Vikrant Massey, Avi Gowariker and Malaika Arora shower praises on Karisma Kapoor(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

The gorgeous Indian wear is credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and taking cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. The ivory Anarkali set originally costs ₹22,500 on the designer website.

Karisma Kapoor's ivory Anarkali set from Punit Balana(punitbalana.in)

Karisma Kapoor's pictures took the Internet by storm and instntly grabbed over 3 lakh likes while still going strong.

