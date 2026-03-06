Celebs gush over Suhana Khan's dreamy pastel Anamika Khanna lehenga for Arjun Tendulkar's wedding: ‘Ethereal’

Suhana later shared more glimpses of her full look in an Instagram post on March 6, offering a closer look at her dreamy pastel ensemble that made her look like a woodland fairy. The outfit featured a delicate blush-pink lehenga adorned with intricate floral embroidery, paired with a richly embroidered golden dupatta. No sooner had she shared the photos than her celebrity friends flooded the comments section with admiration. The post quickly drew love from Shalini Passi , Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and even Karan Johar, who couldn’t help but gush over her dreamy look.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok ’s lavish Mumbai wedding brought together an impressive mix of cricketing legends, film personalities and business elites. Among the glittering list of attendees was Bollywood’s most iconic family – Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan . The trio turned heads as they posed for the cameras, exuding effortless elegance and looking every bit like Bollywood royalty at the star-studded celebration.

Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

Suhana’s dreamy pastel lehenga Suhana stepped out for the wedding gala in a delicately romantic Anamika Khanna lehenga ensemble that blended soft pastels with intricate craftsmanship. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit featured a blush pink choli with a flattering sweetheart neckline and short sleeves, richly embroidered with multicoloured floral and botanical motifs in shades of blue, lilac, green and ivory. The intricate embroidery lent the piece a garden-like softness while retaining a couture finish, making the fashion diva look almost like a delicate floral nymph.

The lehenga skirt mirrored the blouse’s intricate detailing, crafted in a graceful, flowing silhouette. It was adorned with dense floral threadwork, scattered blossoms and delicate vine patterns, creating a tapestry of pastel embroidery across the fabric. The skirt’s airy structure added volume without heaviness, lending the ensemble a floaty, ethereal quality.

Draped over one shoulder was a sunlit yellow dupatta, providing a striking contrast to the pink base. The dupatta was trimmed with rich gold zari embroidery and an ornate border, elevating the softness of the outfit with a touch of regal opulence.

She accessorised the ensemble with polki-style jewellery set with pastel stones, including a statement necklace and coordinating earrings that echoed the colours of the embroidery. Adding an extra touch of charm to the look, Suhana styled her middle-parted hair with a dainty pink flower hair clip on one side – a subtle yet adorable detail that perfectly complemented the romantic aesthetic of her outfit. Her soft wavy hair, minimal makeup and delicate ring kept the focus on the outfit’s intricate artistry, completing a look that felt both dreamy and refined – perfect for a daytime wedding soiree.

Celebs react The photos quickly drew admiration from Suhana’s celebrity friends in the comments section. Socialite and reality star Shalini Passi wrote “Soo pretty”, followed by a pink GIF that read “oooh pretty”. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented “Suhana” with a heart, while Suhana’s close friend in the celeb circuit, Navya Naveli Nanda, dropped a red heart.

Muskan Chanana reacted with an enthusiastic “Omg”. Internet personality Orry commented with pink flower emojis and pink hearts. Actor Shanaya Kapoor wrote “Love” followed by heart emojis, while filmmaker Karan Johar gushed, “So pretty Su,” accompanied by multiple red and pink hearts. Bhavana Pandey added “Stunning” with heart emojis, and celebrity stylist Ami Patel described the look in a single word: “Ethereal,” followed by white hearts.