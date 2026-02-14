Nita Ambani leaves Shalini Passi impressed after Mumbai meet: ‘What a beautiful hostess’

Delhi-based art collector, philanthropist, and fashion icon, Shalini Passi, recently attended the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's nephew, Vikram Salgaocar, in Mumbai. Nita Ambani was captured in a white, silverish saree complemented by diamond jewellery. (@shalini.passi/Instagram)

The event was held on Thursday at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also seen at the wedding, mingling with guests and greeting them warmly.

Both of them were seen actively participating in the celebrations and interacting with guests, making everyone feel welcome. Videos showing them enjoying the wedding festivities have gone viral.

After the celebrations, Shalini Passi shared a picture on her Instagram story with Nita Ambani, who was dressed in a white, silverish saree complemented by diamond jewellery.

Passi captioned the picture, "What a beautiful hostess," expressing her admiration for Nita Ambani's warm hospitality.

Passi rose to fame following her debut in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Vikram Salgaocar married Shweana Poy Raiturcar in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Vikram is the son of Mukesh Ambani's sister, Dipti Salgaocar, and the eldest grandchild of the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.

