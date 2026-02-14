Nita Ambani leaves Shalini Passi impressed after Mumbai meet: ‘What a beautiful hostess’
Shalini Passi shared a selfie with Nita Ambani, praising her as a “beautiful hostess”.
Delhi-based art collector, philanthropist, and fashion icon, Shalini Passi, recently attended the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's nephew, Vikram Salgaocar, in Mumbai.
The event was held on Thursday at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also seen at the wedding, mingling with guests and greeting them warmly.
Both of them were seen actively participating in the celebrations and interacting with guests, making everyone feel welcome. Videos showing them enjoying the wedding festivities have gone viral.
After the celebrations, Shalini Passi shared a picture on her Instagram story with Nita Ambani, who was dressed in a white, silverish saree complemented by diamond jewellery.
Passi captioned the picture, "What a beautiful hostess," expressing her admiration for Nita Ambani's warm hospitality.
Passi rose to fame following her debut in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Vikram Salgaocar married Shweana Poy Raiturcar in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Vikram is the son of Mukesh Ambani's sister, Dipti Salgaocar, and the eldest grandchild of the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.
The wedding celebrations saw a high-profile guest list, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, banker Uday Kotak, and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC.
Vikram’s baraat in Rolls-Royce:
At Vikram's baraat, his uncle Mukesh Ambani was seen enjoying himself to the Bollywood hit "It's the Time to Disco" from Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Shloka Mehta, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder daughter-in-law, was also part of the baraat. Vikram Salgaocar arrived in a white Rolls-Royce as his uncle and other family members led the baraat.
Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar?
Shweana Poy Raiturcar, the newest member of the Ambani-Salgaocar family, studied at Parsons School of Design in New York. She completed two internships at the diamond company De Beers, one in San Francisco and another in New York.
She then worked at Rosy Blue, a diamond and jewellery company owned by Shloka Mehta's family, for nearly three years from May 2017 to January 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.