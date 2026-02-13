Mukesh Ambani dances to ‘It’s the Time to Disco’ at Vikram Salgaocar’s wedding baraat
Vikram Salgaocar is the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. He married Shweana Poy Raiturcar.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram Salgaocar married Shweana Poy Raiturcar in Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding ceremony took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
Vikram is the son of Mukesh Ambani's sister Dipti Salgaocar and the eldest grandchild of late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. His father, Dattaraj Salgaocar, is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani. Dipti and Dattaraj Salgaoncar also have a daughter, Isheta.
Vikram Salgaocar's grand baraat on Rolls Royce
At the groom's baraat (wedding procession), his uncle Mukesh Ambani was among those spotted grooving to "It's the Time to Disco", the Bollywood favourite from Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. Shloka Mehta, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder daughter-in-law, was also spotted in the baraat. Vikram Salgaocar was in a white Rolls Royce as his uncle and other family members led the baraat.
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani was also spotted with guests. She paired her orange saree, draped in the traditional Gujarati style, with stunning emeralds.
The high-profile guest list included cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Uday Kotak, reality TV star Shalini Passi and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC.
(Also Read: Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s nephew whose wedding videos are viral)
The bride, too, made a grand entrance. Guests watched Shweana walk slowly to the mandap with her male family members, who held a large maroon chadar over her, according to a video shared by a guest.
After Vikram and Shweana exchanged floral garlands on the stage, there were showed by a confetti of rose petals. The groom's younger uncle, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani, were seen sitting on the stage during the wedding rituals.
(Also Read: Nita Ambani spotted all smiles at nephew Vikram Salgaocar’s pre-wedding celebrations)
Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar?
Shweana Poy Raiturcar, the newest member of the Ambani-Salgaocar family, studied at Parsons School of Design in New York. She had two stints as an intern at diamond company De Beers in San Francisco and New York. She later worked at Rosy Blue for close to three years, from May 2017 to January 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. Rosy Blue is the diamond and jewellery company owned by Shloka Mehta's family.
Vikram Salgaocar's wedding comes close to two years after the Ambanis held one of the grandest weddings in recent times, that of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities in 2024 included Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the attendees. All the top Bollywood and sports stars, Kim Kardashian, John Cena and Boris Johnson were in the star-studded guest list.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShylaja Varma
Shylaja Varma is the Trending Editor at Hindustan Times. Having worked in some of India’s top newsrooms, she has established herself as a keen observer of internet culture. Her work often bridges the gap between fast-paced digital developments and traditional reportage. From writing about the human toll of disasters and decoding the hottest memes to tracking what Elon Musk, Indian CEOs, billionaires and tech leaders are doing on social media, Shylaja’s editorial lens is defined by accuracy, speed and a deep understanding of the online landscape. She also writes stories about Indians abroad, the NRI life and struggles. She also has a keen eye for stories about Bengaluru and its startup and IT culture, having grown up in the Karnataka capital and seen its evolution. Prior to her current role, Shylaja spent several years at CNN-News18, NDTV and Moneycontrol, where she honed her skills in real-time news reporting and digital storytelling. She started her career in television news, reporting from Bengaluru and New Delhi. Shylaja built Moneycontrol’s Trends vertical and set up the team, turning it into a high-traffic destination. She also did video interviews for events like Startup Conclave and The Creator Economy Summit A microbiology graduate from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, she went on to complete a Master’s in Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication from COMMITS, Bengaluru.Read More