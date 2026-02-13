Mukesh Ambani dances to ‘It’s the Time to Disco’ at Vikram Salgaocar’s wedding baraat

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram Salgaocar married Shweana Poy Raiturcar in Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding ceremony took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram Salgaocar and Shweana Poy Raiturcar got married at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Vikram is the son of Mukesh Ambani's sister Dipti Salgaocar and the eldest grandchild of late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. His father, Dattaraj Salgaocar, is a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani. Dipti and Dattaraj Salgaoncar also have a daughter, Isheta.

Vikram Salgaocar's grand baraat on Rolls Royce At the groom's baraat (wedding procession), his uncle Mukesh Ambani was among those spotted grooving to "It's the Time to Disco", the Bollywood favourite from Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. Shloka Mehta, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder daughter-in-law, was also spotted in the baraat. Vikram Salgaocar was in a white Rolls Royce as his uncle and other family members led the baraat.

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani was also spotted with guests. She paired her orange saree, draped in the traditional Gujarati style, with stunning emeralds.

The high-profile guest list included cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Uday Kotak, reality TV star Shalini Passi and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC.

(Also Read: Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s nephew whose wedding videos are viral)

The bride, too, made a grand entrance. Guests watched Shweana walk slowly to the mandap with her male family members, who held a large maroon chadar over her, according to a video shared by a guest.

After Vikram and Shweana exchanged floral garlands on the stage, there were showed by a confetti of rose petals. The groom's younger uncle, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani, were seen sitting on the stage during the wedding rituals.

(Also Read: Nita Ambani spotted all smiles at nephew Vikram Salgaocar’s pre-wedding celebrations)

Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Shweana Poy Raiturcar, the newest member of the Ambani-Salgaocar family, studied at Parsons School of Design in New York. She had two stints as an intern at diamond company De Beers in San Francisco and New York. She later worked at Rosy Blue for close to three years, from May 2017 to January 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. Rosy Blue is the diamond and jewellery company owned by Shloka Mehta's family.

Vikram Salgaocar's wedding comes close to two years after the Ambanis held one of the grandest weddings in recent times, that of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities in 2024 included Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the attendees. All the top Bollywood and sports stars, Kim Kardashian, John Cena and Boris Johnson were in the star-studded guest list.