Nita Ambani spotted all smiles at nephew Vikram Salgaocar’s pre-wedding celebrations

Also seen in the pictures were Anil Ambani and wife Tina. Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The pictures show Nita Ambani all smiles at the pre-wedding celebrations of her nephew Vikram Salgaocar with Shwena. Mrs Ambani wore a blue saree accessorized with pearl and diamond jewellery.

The pre-wedding celebrations of their eldest son, Vikram, looked like a glitzy affair attended by several high-profile guests, including members of the Ambani family. A few glimpses from the celebration by shared on Instagram by socialite and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy.

Dipti and Dattaraj Salgaocar hosted a pre-wedding celebration for their son Vikram Salgaocar last night that was attended by close friends and family members. Dipti Salgaocar is the sister of India’s richest man — Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. She is the daughter of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani, who married VMSalgaocar Corporation chairman Dattaraj Salgaocar in 1983.

Details about when and where the wedding will take place have not been publicly revealed. Earlier, a video of Kokilaben Ambani, 91, singing a traditional blessing for her eldest grandson had gone viral online.

Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Vikram Salgaocar is the eldest grandchild of the late Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani. He is the son of Dhirubhai Ambani’s daughter, Dipti, and her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar.

This makes him the eldest nephew of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man and the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani.

(Also read: Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s nephew whose wedding videos are viral)

Vikram Salgaocar did his junior college from Mumbai’s Jai Hindi college. He went on to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

Since 2018, he has served as a director at VMSalgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. The company’s portfolio includes Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Fairfield Resort by Marriott Goa, Blue Turtle Beach Restaurant and much more.