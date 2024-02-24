Tina Ambani pens special note to wish ‘strength of the family’ Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani on her birthday

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note to wish her mother-in-law Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani on her birthday. In her post, Tina Amabi shared how Kokilaben welcomed her 33 years ago with “open arms” and also talked about her being the “strength of the family”. She also shared a series of never-seen-before pictures. Tina Ambani with her mother-in-law Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani. (Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)

“Gentle, generous and full of grace. My first impression still holds true, 33 years on. She welcomed me with open arms and the warmth of her embrace has only deepened over the years. Rooted in tradition and spiritual yet open to new ideas and a contemporary mindset, Mummy is the strength of the family, the Mahalakshmi of our home,” Tina Ambai wrote.

“It’s actually impossible to express or explain her essence — knowing her is, simply, an experience, like no other. Thank you, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, for being my mother, a rock of support, and our guiding light. Happy milestone birthday!” she added.

The post was shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 5,000 likes. It has also collected several comments.

“Happy milestone birthday,” wrote an Instagram user. “Blissful birthday to the goddess of your family,” added another. “Such beautiful pictures,” posted a third. Many reacted to the post using heart or folded hands emoticons.