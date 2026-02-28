Shakira chose Rashmika Mandanna's wedding designer Anamika Khanna for a sultry two-piece costume for her concert look
Shakira opted for a stunningly seductive two-piece set designed by Anamika Khanna, the very designer chosen by Rashmika Mandanna for her wedding looks!
Colombian pop sensation Shakira recently kicked off her much-anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 in spectacular fashion. For the electrifying opening night in Rio de Janeiro, the global icon turned to Rashmika Mandanna's wedding designer, Anamika Khanna, stepping on stage in a striking, fiery crimson ensemble that blended high-intensity stage glamour with intricate craftsmanship - a look as powerful and unapologetic as the tour’s title itself, which translates to “Women No Longer Cry.”
The pop star held the audience spellbound as she performed her 1998 hit “Ojos Asi” in the smouldering red silhouette. The look featured a jewel-encrusted bra top adorned with Swarovski crystals and intricate embroidery, shimmering under the stage lights with every movement. Here’s a closer look at the details of her show-stopping ensemble.
A showstopping sultry showcase
Shakira commanded the stage in a fiery, head-to-toe crimson costume, created by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, that perfectly mirrored her signature glamour and Latin pop flair. The look centred on a jewel-encrusted bra top, intricately embellished with red sequins and crystal detailing that caught the light with every movement. Cascading from the neckline was a delicate body chain adorned with shimmering stones, draping down her torso like liquid jewellery and accentuating her silhouette.
The 49-year-old singer paired the statement top with a dramatic, hip-slung skirt layered in flowing red chiffon panels that swirled and flicked, seductively sashaying with each step. The skirt was richly textured, featuring fringe, beadwork and coin-like embellishments that added movement, dimension and a rhythmic nod to belly-dance influences. High slits revealed her toned legs, enhancing the dynamic, stage-ready aesthetic.
The look was completed with metallic bangles stacked at the wrists and her voluminous, honey-toned curls left loose and wild, amplifying the untamed, flamenco-inspired energy of the outfit. Against the bold red backdrop and matching microphone stand, the monochromatic palette created a striking visual - passionate, powerful and unapologetically Shakira.
Fan reactions
Fans flooded the comments section with admiration the moment images from the performance surfaced online, hailing the look as nothing short of iconic. “Fierce and gorgeous,” wrote one admirer, while another declared, “Queeennnnn.” Words like “Magnificent,” “Favorite,” and “What a goddess” echoed across the thread, with one particularly stunned fan exclaiming, “THATS WHO SHE WAS WEARING???? IM OBSESSED”. The overwhelming response reflected not just love for the outfit, but awe at how effortlessly she continues to command the stage after decades in the industry. At 49, Shak proves that star power has no expiry date - her presence, confidence and electrifying energy remain as captivating as ever, if not more.
