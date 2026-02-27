Exclusive! Anamika Khanna reveals how Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding looks were decided

She adds, “The brief initially came from them. All we had to do was marry their vision with our research and the history we could incorporate into their outfits. They were open to trying new things, which is how everything was decided from colour to elements. What ultimately came through was a vision created with love.”

Designer Anamika Khanna created the wedding looks for both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna who tied the knot on Thursday. Rashmika’s outfit featured temple-house motifs embroidered across the drape, inspired by Hyderabad’s architectural heritage. Vijay wore an ivory dhoti silhouette with a vermillion angavastram, detailed with forest and temple-inspired embroidery. Khanna tells us the brief was simple. “I don’t think I needed to incorporate their love story in the looks, it just came through so naturally. The first time I met Vijay and Rashmika in person I knew this was not staged or planned, it was all natural.”

Vijay too donned heavy gold jewellery. He wore layered haars complete with cuffs, a baajuband, a kamarbandh and an anklet.



The couple first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam. Rashmika and Vijay had their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM. The second ceremony took place in the evening to honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava lineage. Several celebs flooded their comments section on social media with congratulatory messages. The wedding took place at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, in a ceremony that beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava rituals. Soon after the morning vows, Rashmika shared her first post as a married woman, introducing Vijay as her husband. Her heartfelt caption read:

“Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍



Vijay’s own post soon followed, equally emotional and deeply intimate: “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️26.02.2026.”