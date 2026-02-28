Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra: ‘Itne low standards…’
Kangana Ranaut joined a session at an event in Mumbai where she also spoke about Salman Khan and Ananya Panday during a rapid-fire round.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has stirred the pot yet again, reigniting her long-running feud with filmmaker Karan Johar. In a fresh dig, the actor didn’t stop there and also took a sly swipe at Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra. When prompted to pick between the three directors, Kangana dismissed the question altogether, quipping that her standards are “not that low”.
Kangana Ranaut takes fresh dig at Karan Johar
Recently, Kangana joined News 18 Rising Bharat Summit for a session. Following the chat, she faced a rapid-fire round packed with Bollywood-centric questions, where she described Salman Khan as “cool,” took yet another dig at Bollywood filmmakers, and even picked who she thought was the better actor among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.
Kangana was asked to choose between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan based on friendship. To this, she said, “Yeh mere dost kab se bann gaye (Since when did they become my friends?)... But I think Salman is quite cool.”
The discussion then veered towards the younger crop of Bollywood stars. Kangana was asked to choose the better actor among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Kangana laughed and replied, “Let’s go with Ananya Panday.”
When asked to pick the better director between Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, Kangana sidestepped the choice and instead responded with a dig rather than naming any one of them.
She said, “Meri jo filmmaking aur acting ke liye jo liking hai, mere standards itne low nahi jitne aapke hai. Kam se kam list toh achi banani thi (When it comes to filmmaking and acting, my standards aren’t as low as yours. At the very least, you could have made a better list).”
What do we know about Kangana and Karan’s feud
Kangana and Karan’s long-standing feud dates back several years, famously ignited in 2017 when she labelled him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” during an appearance on his chat show, Koffee with Karan.
During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017, Kangana also called Karan the ‘movie mafia’, which marked the beginning of their ongoing fight. She had said, “In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” She has often accused him of conspiring to sabotage the careers of outsiders and promoting star kids instead.
What’s next for Kangana
On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which received mixed reviews and a tepid box-office response. She has also started working on a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
