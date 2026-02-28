Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra: ‘Itne low standards…’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has stirred the pot yet again, reigniting her long-running feud with filmmaker Karan Johar. In a fresh dig, the actor didn’t stop there and also took a sly swipe at Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra. When prompted to pick between the three directors, Kangana dismissed the question altogether, quipping that her standards are “not that low”. Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s feud dates back to 2017.

Kangana Ranaut takes fresh dig at Karan Johar Recently, Kangana joined News 18 Rising Bharat Summit for a session. Following the chat, she faced a rapid-fire round packed with Bollywood-centric questions, where she described Salman Khan as “cool,” took yet another dig at Bollywood filmmakers, and even picked who she thought was the better actor among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

Kangana was asked to choose between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan based on friendship. To this, she said, “Yeh mere dost kab se bann gaye (Since when did they become my friends?)... But I think Salman is quite cool.”

The discussion then veered towards the younger crop of Bollywood stars. Kangana was asked to choose the better actor among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Kangana laughed and replied, “Let’s go with Ananya Panday.”

When asked to pick the better director between Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, Kangana sidestepped the choice and instead responded with a dig rather than naming any one of them.

She said, “Meri jo filmmaking aur acting ke liye jo liking hai, mere standards itne low nahi jitne aapke hai. Kam se kam list toh achi banani thi (When it comes to filmmaking and acting, my standards aren’t as low as yours. At the very least, you could have made a better list).”