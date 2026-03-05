Nita Ambani keeps it classy in ivory-gold silk saree, massive necklace at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
The Ambanis arrived at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's Mumbai wedding in style. Let's decode Nita Ambani's gorgeous ensemble in detail.
The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok was a grand, star-studded celebration. On March 5, the cricketer tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai attended by a glittering guest list from across industries – including prominent figures from the world of cricket, Bollywood, and some of the country’s most notable business families.
Amid the sea of glamorous attendees, the Ambanis stole the spotlight. Nita Ambani, entrepreneur and wife of Reliance tycoon Mukesh Ambani, arrived with her husband, exuding effortless elegance. Close behind, the eldest Ambani son, Akash Ambani, made an entrance with his wife, Shloka Mehta, as the family added their signature touch of grandeur to the star-studded celebration.
Going with her signature style of donning heavily embellished ensembles paired with statement high-end jewellery, Nita Ambani opted for a refined six-yard drape for the occasion. The elegant saree featured subtle metallic gold detailing and was paired with a striking statement necklace, allowing the look to remain subtle yet undeniably graceful, effortlessly balancing minimalism with timeless charm.
Let’s take a closer look at the details of her ensemble.
Nita Ambani's look, a masterclass in understated style
The businesswoman and philanthropist embraced timeless elegance with a touch of quiet luxury for Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding, stepping out in a regal ivory and gold silk saree that perfectly captured the grandeur of traditional Indian festive wear. The six-yard drape featured a soft champagne-ivory base adorned with intricate woven gold motifs, lending the fabric a rich, luminous texture. Running along the edge was a broad gold zari border with delicate red accents, which subtly framed the saree and added depth to the otherwise monochromatic palette. The pallu carried the same opulent weaving, cascading gracefully to highlight the craftsmanship of the silk.
She paired the saree with a short-sleeved blouse in a matching gold-toned silk, detailed with vertical zari stripes and ornate embroidered sleeve borders finished with a fine red trim. The blouse complemented the saree’s classic aesthetic while maintaining a polished, cohesive look.
Statement accessories to elevate the look
Her jewellery amplified the regal charm of the ensemble. Nita Ambani wore a statement diamond necklace featuring large oval-cut stones set in a delicate chain, anchored by an ornate drop-shaped pendant that sat elegantly at the centre. The necklace was complemented by matching diamond stud earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. She further accessorised with stacked red bangles paired with diamond and gold bracelets, along with a large statement ring that enhanced the festive appeal.
Keeping with her signature graceful styling, she wore her hair in a neatly tied low bun adorned with a fresh jasmine gajra. A small red bindi, soft glam makeup - defined brows, kohl-lined eyes and a rosy lip - completed the look.
Mukesh Ambani complements his wife
Standing beside her, Mukesh Ambani opted for a classic black bandhgala suit, keeping his look understated and sophisticated. The tailored ensemble was paired with a red patterned pocket square, adding a subtle pop of colour that complemented Nita Ambani’s red accents and completed the couple’s coordinated, elegant appearance.
