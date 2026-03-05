From friends to forever: Take a look at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s journey to ‘I do’

If there’s one wedding the entire country has its eyes on right now, it’s that of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok . The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to tie the knot with his long-time sweetheart tomorrow, March 5, in what promises to be an elegant private ceremony.

The match seems made in heaven, or maybe by sister Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya has been Sara’s best friend for years and was already part of the Tendulkar family circle long before she and Arjun fell for each other. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

From best friends to something more It all began in the tight-knit world of Mumbai’s elite social scene. Both Arjun and Saaniya grew up around the same people — their families had known each other for years, with Saaniya’s grandfather, Ravi Ghai (Chairman of Graviss Group), and Sachin Tendulkar sharing a long-standing camaraderie.

While Arjun was carving out his path as a promising all-rounder for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Saaniya was busy building her own name by running a successful pet spa chain and stepping into the world of entrepreneurship.

But the spark was lit closer to home. Introduced formally through Sara Tendulkar, who often brought her best friend Saaniya along for Pilates classes, brunches, and vacations, Arjun and Saaniya’s friendship deepened over time. What started as ‘Sara’s bestie’ soon turned into ‘Arjun’s confidante,’ and the rest, as they say, is history.

Adding to the charm, Saaniya is a year older than Arjun, a detail that fans have found refreshingly modern. At 26, the poised businesswoman perfectly complements Arjun’s 25-year-old cricketing energy.

A romance wrapped in privacy Their engagement on August 13, 2025, was a hush-hush affair at the Ghai residence in Mumbai, attended only by family and a handful of close friends. The event remained a secret until it was quietly confirmed by Sachin himself, on Reddit, months later.

Earlier this February, the couple’s families and close friends gathered once again — this time in Jamnagar — for a Grand Puja hosted by the Ambanis at their now-iconic venue, the same spot where Anant and Radhika Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities were held.