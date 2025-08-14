Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok links sports royalty with ice cream kings; here's his new family tree

It seems wedding bells are ringing in the Tendulkar household! Arjun Tendulkar — the 25-year-old son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar — has reportedly gotten engaged in a hush-hush ceremony attended only by close friends and family. And the lucky bride-to-be? None other than Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman with deep roots in Mumbai’s hospitality scene. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar and sister Sara Tendulkar

While Arjun is best known for his cricketing career — representing Goa in domestic tournaments and turning out for Mumbai Indians in the IPL — Saaniya has been making her own mark as Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare company. According to her Instagram, she also graduated from the London School of Economics.

A look into Saaniya's crème de la crème family tree

But that’s just the beginning. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, one of Mumbai’s most prominent businessmen and chairman of the Graviss Group — a 70-year-old empire with an impressive portfolio. If you’ve ever licked a Kwality chocobar on a summer day or walked past the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive, you’ve seen the Ghai legacy in action. The Graviss Group also owns The Brooklyn Creamery, because obviously, ice cream runs in the family’s veins.

Ravi Ghai

Allegedly, the Ghai business story began with Iqbal Krishen “IK” Ghai — known as the “Maharajah of Ice Cream” — who started serving homemade treats to American troops during World War II. This grew into Kwality Ice Cream, which became a childhood staple for millions of Indians. Ravi Ghai, armed with a degree from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, took over the reins in 1967 and expanded the brand’s reach internationally. Today, his son Gaurav Ghai leads the group.

About Arjun Tendulkar

As for Arjun, cricket clearly keeps him busy. His net worth is pegged at around ₹22 crore, with earnings split between domestic cricket (about ₹10 lakh a year) and the IPL, where the Mumbai Indians signed him in 2021 for ₹20 lakh and renewed in 2022 for ₹30 lakh. Over five years, he’s earned ₹1.4 crore from the league alone.

Neither the Tendulkars nor the Ghais have commented on the engagement, but the quiet celebrations fit perfectly with their preference for keeping personal milestones away from the limelight.