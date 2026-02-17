When SRK’s son Aryan Khan designed a rollercoaster for Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan: ‘He was always irritating…’

It is often said that two heroines can’t be friends. But what about star kids who grew up together? Even before they made their Bollywood debuts, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday have been the most popular trio of BFFs in the industry. Well, in a new sinterview during the promotions of her recently released film Tu Yaa Main , Shanaya received a sweet voice note from Suhana, where the latter remembered how they survived a fall down the stairs, wrapped in a blanket.

During a chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Shanaya Kapoor received a surprise voice message from Suhana Khan. In the message, Suhana congratulated Shanaya for her new film and said, “I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a steep flight of stairs with me, with nothing but a blanket, because someone thought it was a brilliant idea, which it obviously wasn’t. I am shocked that we have survived that but I think you are doing way crazier stuff in this film.” When asked about the same, Shanaya revealed that this was Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan’s doing.

Shanaya shared, “We were literally pushed off the stairs. It was supposed to be a roller coaster ride designed by Aryan. He was always irritating the young three girls. Me and Suhana always listened to whatever he said. He told us that this will be the best roller coaster of your life. Just wear a helmet, I’ll zip you inside the blanket, give you one push down the stairs, and it will feel like flying on a magic carpet. We thought that this is the ride of our lives, we don’t have to go to any theme parks. But, it didn’t turn out well, it was very painful. Luckily we didn’t injure ourselves badly.”

Also starring Adarsh Gourav, Tu Yaa Main arrived in theatres on Valentine’s Day.