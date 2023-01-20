Ami Patel: Layering and bridesmaid special

Trick and treat

Q What’s the trick when it comes to layering clothes?

—Anushka, Delhi

Layering doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t be stylish. You can start off with simple basic colours, designs and patterns. Don’t complicate it with too many colours at one go. Especially at first. Figure out which cuts work according to your body types, and which colours you like.

Once you’ve learnt this trick, play around and find your signature style statement. Accessorise with simple pieces or statements.

Bridesmaid banter

Q What’s the ideal bridesmaid outfit this wedding season?

—Anamika, Via Instagram

Dress like a diva but while being comfortable as you will have to run around, fulfilling your responsibilities as a bridesmaid. A lehenga with sneakers or flats, in a colour theme of the bride’s choice is ideal.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

