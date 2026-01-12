Kylie Jenner snuck into Golden Globes 2026 in showstopping body-hugging gown covered in thousands of golden sequins
Kylie Jenner skipped the red carpet frenzy and slipped into Golden Globes 2026 to cheer on boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. She wore a glamorous Ashi Studio gown.
Golden Globes 2026: While the red carpet at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards was a parade of Hollywood’s elite (we are looking at you Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra and Emma Stone), one of the night’s most talked-about fashion moments happened entirely behind the scenes thanks to Kylie Jenner. Also read | Golden Globe Awards 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Wagner Moura wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Best Actress
Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes 2026 look
Kylie Jenner once again bypassed the traditional flashbulb frenzy of the red carpet, sneaking into the Beverly Hilton on January 11 to support actor-boyfriend Timothee Chalamet in a custom Ashi Studio gown.
Kylie, 28, didn't need a red carpet to make an entrance. The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram moments before the Golden Globes ceremony to debut her ensemble: a champagne-coloured column gown by Ashi Studio.
Take a look:
All about Kylie Jenner's golden look
The dress featured thousands of metallic sequins in gold, creating a molten effect. A body-hugging hourglass fit with a plunging sweetheart neckline as well as delicate, barely-there gold chains that draped across her shoulders and chest, made Kylie's look unique.
She paired the shimmering dress with a vintage gold Gucci box clutch and stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including massive cluster earrings. Kylie’s repeat choice of Ashi Studio marks a major win for the label, and fans and critics alike are already calling her latest look the gold standard for the 2026 awards season.
A date night for Kylie and Timothee
Kylie and Timothee, who have now been together for three years, maintained their signature 'supportive but separate' awards show strategy. While the actor — who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Marty Supreme — walked the red carpet solo in a sleek black suede suit, him and Kylie were inseparable once inside.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.