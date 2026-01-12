Kylie Jenner snuck into Golden Globes 2026 in showstopping body-hugging gown covered in thousands of golden sequins

Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes 2026 look

Kylie Jenner once again bypassed the traditional flashbulb frenzy of the red carpet, sneaking into the Beverly Hilton on January 11 to support actor-boyfriend Timothee Chalamet in a custom Ashi Studio gown.

Kylie, 28, didn't need a red carpet to make an entrance. The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram moments before the Golden Globes ceremony to debut her ensemble: a champagne-coloured column gown by Ashi Studio.

Take a look:

All about Kylie Jenner's golden look

The dress featured thousands of metallic sequins in gold, creating a molten effect. A body-hugging hourglass fit with a plunging sweetheart neckline as well as delicate, barely-there gold chains that draped across her shoulders and chest, made Kylie's look unique.

She paired the shimmering dress with a vintage gold Gucci box clutch and stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including massive cluster earrings. Kylie’s repeat choice of Ashi Studio marks a major win for the label, and fans and critics alike are already calling her latest look the gold standard for the 2026 awards season.

A date night for Kylie and Timothee

Kylie and Timothee, who have now been together for three years, maintained their signature 'supportive but separate' awards show strategy. While the actor — who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Marty Supreme — walked the red carpet solo in a sleek black suede suit, him and Kylie were inseparable once inside.