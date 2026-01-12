Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2026 Golden Globes, thanks partner Kylie Jenner for his win

Timothee Chalamet added a major milestone to his awards-season run on Sunday night, winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Marty Supreme. The 30-year-old actor beat a competitive field that included Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, strengthening his position in the race ahead of the Academy Awards. Timothee Chalamet poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "Marty Supreme" at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

The Golden Globes remain a key stop on the road to the Oscars, with other acting honours this year going to Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgård. On the television side, British actors Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper picked up awards for their performances in Netflix’s drama series Adolescence.

A boost to Chalamet’s Oscar campaign Timothee's win comes just a week after he picked up the same category at the Critics Choice Awards, giving his Marty Supreme campaign strong momentum. Taking the stage to accept the trophy, the actor acknowledged the competition and reflected on his journey so far. “I'm in a category with many greats,” he said while accepting the award.

This marked Timothee's fifth Golden Globe nomination, but his first win. During his speech, he credited his upbringing for shaping his perspective on success. “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up, always be grateful for what you have. It's allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. But I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments make this moment that much sweeter,” he said. He then thanked his partner, Kylie Jenner, saying, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you so much.”