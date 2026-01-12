Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2026 Golden Globes, thanks partner Kylie Jenner for his win
From lifting the Best Actor trophy to sharing a public moment with Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s Golden Globes night was one to remember
Timothee Chalamet added a major milestone to his awards-season run on Sunday night, winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Marty Supreme. The 30-year-old actor beat a competitive field that included Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, strengthening his position in the race ahead of the Academy Awards.
The Golden Globes remain a key stop on the road to the Oscars, with other acting honours this year going to Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgård. On the television side, British actors Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper picked up awards for their performances in Netflix’s drama series Adolescence.
A boost to Chalamet’s Oscar campaign
Timothee's win comes just a week after he picked up the same category at the Critics Choice Awards, giving his Marty Supreme campaign strong momentum. Taking the stage to accept the trophy, the actor acknowledged the competition and reflected on his journey so far. “I'm in a category with many greats,” he said while accepting the award.
This marked Timothee's fifth Golden Globe nomination, but his first win. During his speech, he credited his upbringing for shaping his perspective on success. “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up, always be grateful for what you have. It's allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. But I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments make this moment that much sweeter,” he said. He then thanked his partner, Kylie Jenner, saying, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you so much.”
PDA with Kylie Jenner
Timothee attended the ceremony with Kylie, and the couple were spotted sharing affectionate moments throughout the evening, drawing attention from cameras inside the venue as well as on social media.
Who was in the running?
Timothee stars in Marty Supreme, an A24 table-tennis drama-comedy that has steadily gained traction this awards season. Timothee ultimately beat out George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia) to take home the trophy.