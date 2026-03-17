Vanity Fair Oscar Party guests receive ultra exclusive hand embroidered shawls from Nita Ambani’s handicraft brand
Guests at Vanity Fair Oscar Party were gifted an exclusive bag that contained embroidered shawls.
The Academy Awards 2026 was an extravagant affair, a spectacle the world tuned in to watch, from milestone cinematic moments to high-couture fashion statements.
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But it does not end there. The celebrations continue at the after-party hosted by Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where around 150 select guests gather each year. The guests donned lavish outfits and walked the carpet.
This time, attendees received an exclusive gift bag which included a hand-embroidered pashmina shawl. The bag carried a prominent Indian touch, demonstrating rich craftsmanship and heritage at the global stage.
Nod Magazine, in a March 17 report, shared details about the hand-embroidered pashmina shawl, which was included in a gift bag described as ‘ultra-exclusive.’ The shawl was from a brand founded by Nita Ambani.
What was in the ultra-exclusive gift?
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party was an exclusive event featuring an even more exclusive, ultra-luxury gift. The hand-embroidered pashmina shawl stood out as a highlight.
According to Nod Magazine, "Each Swadesh shawl is embroidered using the intricate sozni technique, one of Kashmir’s most delicate needlework traditions. Skilled artisans build the designs stitch by stitch using extremely fine thread, sometimes placing hundreds of tiny stitches within a single centimetre. The motifs draw inspiration from Kashmir’s landscape. Flowers, curling vines, and paisleys echo the valley’s gardens and foliage, translating its natural beauty into embroidery so precise it almost melts into the fabric.”
Each shawl in the gift was brought to life using the sozni technique, reflecting Kashmir's rich textile legacy and centuries of skilled craftsmanship.
More about the shawl
The shawl was crafted by Swadesh, founded by Nita Ambani. By featuring it at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the shawl brought Indian handcrafted heritage to a global stage, featuring traditional techniques like sozni embroidery to an international audience of celebrities, designers and influencers. The moment highlighted both the artistry of Kashmir and India's rich heritage of craftsmanship, while beautifully placing it within the context of contemporary high fashion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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