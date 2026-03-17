Vanity Fair Oscar Party guests receive ultra exclusive hand embroidered shawls from Nita Ambani’s handicraft brand

The Academy Awards 2026 was an extravagant affair, a spectacle the world tuned in to watch, from milestone cinematic moments to high-couture fashion statements.



ALSO READ: Top 10 best looks from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: From Odessa A'zion's fringed accents to Rita Ora's huge fur hat At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, guests received hand-embroidered Kashmiri pashmina shawls as an exclusive keepsake. (Getty Images via AFP)

But it does not end there. The celebrations continue at the after-party hosted by Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where around 150 select guests gather each year. The guests donned lavish outfits and walked the carpet.

This time, attendees received an exclusive gift bag which included a hand-embroidered pashmina shawl. The bag carried a prominent Indian touch, demonstrating rich craftsmanship and heritage at the global stage.

Nod Magazine, in a March 17 report, shared details about the hand-embroidered pashmina shawl, which was included in a gift bag described as ‘ultra-exclusive.’ The shawl was from a brand founded by Nita Ambani.