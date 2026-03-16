Do you know what snacks 2026 Academy Awards attendees ate during the show? Watch video of Oscar's lunchbox

Ahead of the ceremony, attendees were presented with a lunchbox to munch on as the entire show took approximately three and a half hours to wrap up. The contents of the box were shared on Instagram by InStyle Magazine. Here is a detailed look at them.

The 98th Academy Award took place on the evening of March 15 at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles, with the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance. The event was hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien and began 4pm Pacific Time.

1. Note from the Academy At the very top of the box was a note from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, asking attendees to enjoy the show, as well as participate from their seats during the performance of the song ‘Golden.’

It was performed on stage by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the voices from the Netflix animated series KPop Demon Hunters.

“Help us light up the room during the performance of ‘Golden,’” read the note. “During the song, please wear or hold up your bracelet. A reminder announcement will be made before the commercial break so you can get ready. Enjoy the show!”

2. Welcome message from Conan O’Brien The box contained yet another note, this one from the host Conan O’Brien, in what appears to be hand written font.

“Dear Nominee/Plus One/Seat-Filler,” addressed the comedian. “Welcome to the Oscars! I hope you enjoy this Conan O’Brien ‘Moderately Happy Meal.’ ™ These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatres they would run you $85.”

“Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego. All the best,” he signed off, with a cute sketch of himself.

3. Skinny Pop popcorn The first snack in the box is a pack of Skinny Pop original popcorn. The pack claims that the product is made from only three ingredients: popcorn, sunflower oil and salt, and does not contain any artificial flavours.

4. Raisinets The other snack for the evening was a box of Raisinets, which contained California raisins covered in dark chocolate. The selection made perfect sense for the presumably health-conscious celebrities in attendance.

5. Water bottle and tissue The final items were tissues and a water bottle from the brand Open Water. The bottle was made of aluminium, part of the brand's USP that calls for less plastic usage. It contained still water.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.