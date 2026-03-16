Do you know what snacks 2026 Academy Awards attendees ate during the show? Watch video of Oscar's lunchbox
Oscars 2026 ceremony went on for approximately three and a half hours. Learn what the guests feasted on while the show was on.
The 98th Academy Award took place on the evening of March 15 at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles, with the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance. The event was hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien and began 4pm Pacific Time.
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Ahead of the ceremony, attendees were presented with a lunchbox to munch on as the entire show took approximately three and a half hours to wrap up. The contents of the box were shared on Instagram by InStyle Magazine. Here is a detailed look at them.
1. Note from the Academy
At the very top of the box was a note from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, asking attendees to enjoy the show, as well as participate from their seats during the performance of the song ‘Golden.’
It was performed on stage by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the voices from the Netflix animated series KPop Demon Hunters.
“Help us light up the room during the performance of ‘Golden,’” read the note. “During the song, please wear or hold up your bracelet. A reminder announcement will be made before the commercial break so you can get ready. Enjoy the show!”
2. Welcome message from Conan O’Brien
The box contained yet another note, this one from the host Conan O’Brien, in what appears to be hand written font.
“Dear Nominee/Plus One/Seat-Filler,” addressed the comedian. “Welcome to the Oscars! I hope you enjoy this Conan O’Brien ‘Moderately Happy Meal.’ ™ These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatres they would run you $85.”
“Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego. All the best,” he signed off, with a cute sketch of himself.
3. Skinny Pop popcorn
The first snack in the box is a pack of Skinny Pop original popcorn. The pack claims that the product is made from only three ingredients: popcorn, sunflower oil and salt, and does not contain any artificial flavours.
4. Raisinets
The other snack for the evening was a box of Raisinets, which contained California raisins covered in dark chocolate. The selection made perfect sense for the presumably health-conscious celebrities in attendance.
5. Water bottle and tissue
The final items were tissues and a water bottle from the brand Open Water. The bottle was made of aluminium, part of the brand's USP that calls for less plastic usage. It contained still water.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More