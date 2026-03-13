KPop Demon Hunters sequel greenlit by Netflix: ‘This is only the beginning’

The demon hunters are returning; it is official! On Thursday, Netflix confirmed that a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, the streamer's most-watched film of all time, is officially in development. KPop Demon Hunters was a 2025 sensation globally. (X/@Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters sequel in development The film's creators and co-directors, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, have signed a new exclusive multi-year writing and directing deal for animation, Reuters reported. The new film will extend their creative collaboration with Netflix.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There's so much more to this world we have built and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning,” Maggie Kang said in a statement.

The sequel had been discussed before the official announcement. In January, speaking to Reuters, co-director Appelhans said that a sequel would need a clear creative direction from the beginning. “You have to know where you're headed because otherwise you will be lost immediately. So, we'll just have to do that again and make something that we love, and that means something to us. And then I think if you do that well, it works and other people connect to it,” he said.

KPop Demon Hunters' phenomenal success KPop Demon Hunters has been a phenomenal success for Netflix and its creators. Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the original musical film follows K-pop girl trio Huntrix — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — as they balance their superstardom with secret lives as demon hunters. By March 2026, the film had close to 600 million views on the platform, making it Netflix's most-watched film ever.

It has also received critical acclaim, exemplified by two Oscar nominations, and has been a raging musical success. Lead vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami propelled the movie's breakout anthem Golden to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

KPop Demon Hunters became a critical and awards-season powerhouse, earning best animated feature and best song at the 31st Critics' Choice Awards, as well as best animated motion picture and best original song at the 83rd Golden Globes. It has two Oscar nominations - for best animated feature and best original song.

Golden, the chartbusting single from the film, also secured a Grammy for best song written for visual media — the first Grammy ever awarded to a K-Pop song.