Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at BAFTA Awards 2026 alongside Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Glenn Close
The British Academy revealed its star-studded list of presenters for BAFTA this year and Alia Bhatt made it to the list. Take a look.
On Tuesday, the British Academy announced the full list of presenters at the upcoming BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards 2026. While Alan Cumming will host the ceremony on Sunday, Alia Bhatt has been announced as one of the presenters, alongside Cillian Murphy and Kate Hudson.
Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA Awards 2026
The list of presenters announced by the British Academy on Tuesday is as follows: Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skargård, Stormzy, Warwick Davis.
The British Academy also announced a long list of nominees, including Jacob Elordi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Chloé Zhao, Teyana Taylor, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Benicio del Toro, Jesse Plemons, Odessa A’Zion, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Rose Byrne. Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb will host a live show from the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, while Neev Spencer will DJ. Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content, said, “It’s especially exciting to have such an impressive line-up of presenters joining us on the night, representing the very best of film and the wider creative industries.”
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had presented at the BAFTAs in previous years. The official BAFTA Instagram account posted pictures to announce the news.
About BAFTA Awards 2026
The 2026 BAFTA Awards ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, England. It will be held on February 22 and will be broadcast from 7 PM BST. The awards will also be available on a number of other broadcasters internationally.
Upcoming work
Alia, who was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra, is currently shooting for two big films. She will soon star in YRF’s Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Alpha will introduce her, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. The film is expected to hit screens this year. Love & War will see her sharing the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Release dates for both films have yet to be announced.
