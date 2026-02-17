Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at BAFTA Awards 2026 alongside Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Glenn Close

On Tuesday, the British Academy announced the full list of presenters at the upcoming BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards 2026. While Alan Cumming will host the ceremony on Sunday, Alia Bhatt has been announced as one of the presenters, alongside Cillian Murphy and Kate Hudson. Alia Bhatt will be one of the presenters at BAFTA 2026.

Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA Awards 2026 The list of presenters announced by the British Academy on Tuesday is as follows: Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skargård, Stormzy, Warwick Davis.

The British Academy also announced a long list of nominees, including Jacob Elordi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Chloé Zhao, Teyana Taylor, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Benicio del Toro, Jesse Plemons, Odessa A’Zion, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Rose Byrne. Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb will host a live show from the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, while Neev Spencer will DJ. Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content, said, “It’s especially exciting to have such an impressive line-up of presenters joining us on the night, representing the very best of film and the wider creative industries.”

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had presented at the BAFTAs in previous years. The official BAFTA Instagram account posted pictures to announce the news.