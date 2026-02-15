Amid Love & War delay, Ranbir Kapoor reacts after fan roasts him for taking years to finish a movie: ‘It's my bad luck’
Ranbir Kapoor admitted that his films do take a longer time to make, and said that he has been working hard for the last 2 years.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor's last theatrical release was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was released in 2023. Fans also saw him in a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year. He will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Both films are slated to release later this year. Ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release of the two films. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor confirms Love & War release is postponed; will avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic)
What Ranbir said
Ranbir attended an Instagram live session for his brand ARKS, where a fan made a hilarious comment about how his films always take years to finish. This comment caught the attention of the actor, who then responded to it in the live session. Ranbir read the comment, “Ek superstar tha jo, ‘See you at the movies,’ bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jaata hai (There was a superstar once who would always say see you at the movies, but then would disappear for the next 3-4 years)!” The fan was referring to Ranbir's recurrent line in his award acceptance speeches, where he says, ‘See you at the movies.’
Smiling, he replied, “Yaar, it's my bad luck only! Whenever I start a movie it is usually… People finish movies in 4-6 months, but my films take a long time. But I hope that when it releases, you forget all that time it has taken. I assure you that I am working really hard since the last 2-3 years. I have been working very hard. So I guess good things take time!”
About Ranbir's upcoming films
In Love & War, Ranbir stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Vicky and Ranbir play Air Force officers in the period romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir worked with him last in Saawariya, which marked his acting debut. Leaked looks of actors from the sets hint at a 1960s setting for the film. Details about the plot remain under wraps. Its release date has been pushed twice so far.
Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana. It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film has music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, who makes his debut in Indian cinema. Part One of the two-part epic will release this year ahead of Diwali, while the concluding second part will arrive in theatres ahead of Diwali 2027. Ranbir will also reunite with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
