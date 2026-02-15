Amid Love & War delay, Ranbir Kapoor reacts after fan roasts him for taking years to finish a movie: ‘It's my bad luck’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's last theatrical release was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was released in 2023. Fans also saw him in a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year. He will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Both films are slated to release later this year. Ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release of the two films. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor confirms Love & War release is postponed; will avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic) Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in a cameo appearance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What Ranbir said Ranbir attended an Instagram live session for his brand ARKS, where a fan made a hilarious comment about how his films always take years to finish. This comment caught the attention of the actor, who then responded to it in the live session. Ranbir read the comment, “Ek superstar tha jo, ‘See you at the movies,’ bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jaata hai (There was a superstar once who would always say see you at the movies, but then would disappear for the next 3-4 years)!” The fan was referring to Ranbir's recurrent line in his award acceptance speeches, where he says, ‘See you at the movies.’

Smiling, he replied, “Yaar, it's my bad luck only! Whenever I start a movie it is usually… People finish movies in 4-6 months, but my films take a long time. But I hope that when it releases, you forget all that time it has taken. I assure you that I am working really hard since the last 2-3 years. I have been working very hard. So I guess good things take time!”