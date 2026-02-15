Ranbir Kapoor confirms Love & War release is postponed; will avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of two of his films - Ramayana Part One and Love & War. While the former has set a release date of Diwali 2026, there has been a lot of confusion and speculation about the release of the latter. Now, in an Instagram live session, Ranbir has confirmed that the rumours were true and Love & War is indeed postponed. However, the actor stopped short of giving a release date for the film. Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Love & War release postponed Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. When the film was originally announced, it set a release date of Christmas 2025. However, just months before that date, it was pushed to March 20, 2026. However, earlier this year, it was reported that the film will now release only in 2027. HT learnt that the film has no release date but is committed to release in 2026.

In his Instagram live session for his brand ARKS on Saturday, Ranbir addressed Love & War’s release and confirmed that the film will release after Ramayana Part One, which is slated to hit the screens in October. This means that Love & War is most likely aiming for a December 2026 if all goes right.

Love & War release date In January, Pinkvilla reported that Love & War is now looking at a 2027 release window. Citing a source, the publication claimed that ‘a significant portion of the shoot is still pending.’ The report also stated that pending heavy VFX work and editing of aerial action sequences had ruled out a 2026 release.

However, a source close to the film denied all such reports exclusively to HT. “The film is very much set to release in 2026,” reiterated our source. The source added that filming is on track and most of the major sequences have been wrapped up. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot,” the source added. However, no release date has been locked for the film.