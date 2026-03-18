Nutritionist shares 5 things to do immediately to lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days: ‘If you stop eating after 7 pm…’

A certified nutritionist , Amaka, who goes by Shred with Amaka on Instagram, shared 5 things in a March 18 post that can help one lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days. She shared the post with the caption, “5 things you need to start doing immediately to lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days.”

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Losing weight can seem difficult. However, with the right tools and sustainable options, you can achieve your body weight goals. It just requires a combination of consistent effort, a solid strategy, and knowledge of what works for your lifestyle and body type.

1. Eat protein every day If you want to lose weight in 30 to 60 days, Amaka recommends starting with one high-protein meal a day. This will help reduce your cravings, speed up your metabolism, and naturally shift your body from storing fat mode to burning it really fast. A few examples of high-protein meals the nutritionist recommended are: grilled chicken with boiled eggs and veggies, or Greek yoghurt with chia seeds and low-calorie fruits.

2. Walk 10k steps daily If you walk 10,000 steps every single day, it will help increase your calorie burn. In turn, your body will keep burning fat constantly, and your belly fat will start shrinking week by week. “Add weight training if you can, and watch the fat melt faster,” she added.

3. Drink lemon ginger water Next, the nutritionist advised starting to drink warm lemon ginger water every morning. “Your digestion will reset, your bloating will melt away, and your liver will activate fat-burning pathways,” she explained.

4. Early dinners “If you stop eating after 7 pm and keep your dinners light, your hormones will balance, your midnight cravings will disappear, and your body will burn fat while you sleep,” the nutritionist advised.

5. Detoxify once or twice a week “If you include a detox routine once or twice a week, have fruit-only mornings, a high-protein salad bowl for lunch and green smoothies for dinner, your digestion will reset, and your fat loss progress will speed up,” the nutritionist explained. According to her, following this step will help you drop your calorie intake without feeling hungry.

Finally, she explained that if you stay consistent for 30-60 days without giving up, your energy will rise, your clothes will become loose, and the 10kg you thought was impossible will become your new reality.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.