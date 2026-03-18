Nutritionist shares 5 things to do immediately to lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days: ‘If you stop eating after 7 pm…’
To lose 10 kg in 30-60 days, a nutritionist recommends a high-protein meal daily, walking 10,000 steps, drinking warm lemon ginger water, and more hacks.
Losing weight can seem difficult. However, with the right tools and sustainable options, you can achieve your body weight goals. It just requires a combination of consistent effort, a solid strategy, and knowledge of what works for your lifestyle and body type.
Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience warns minutes matter during a stroke; shares warning signs to never ignore
5 things to do to lose weight in 30-60 days
A certified nutritionist, Amaka, who goes by Shred with Amaka on Instagram, shared 5 things in a March 18 post that can help one lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days. She shared the post with the caption, “5 things you need to start doing immediately to lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days.”
1. Eat protein every day
If you want to lose weight in 30 to 60 days, Amaka recommends starting with one high-protein meal a day. This will help reduce your cravings, speed up your metabolism, and naturally shift your body from storing fat mode to burning it really fast. A few examples of high-protein meals the nutritionist recommended are: grilled chicken with boiled eggs and veggies, or Greek yoghurt with chia seeds and low-calorie fruits.
2. Walk 10k steps daily
If you walk 10,000 steps every single day, it will help increase your calorie burn. In turn, your body will keep burning fat constantly, and your belly fat will start shrinking week by week. “Add weight training if you can, and watch the fat melt faster,” she added.
3. Drink lemon ginger water
Next, the nutritionist advised starting to drink warm lemon ginger water every morning. “Your digestion will reset, your bloating will melt away, and your liver will activate fat-burning pathways,” she explained.
4. Early dinners
“If you stop eating after 7 pm and keep your dinners light, your hormones will balance, your midnight cravings will disappear, and your body will burn fat while you sleep,” the nutritionist advised.
5. Detoxify once or twice a week
“If you include a detox routine once or twice a week, have fruit-only mornings, a high-protein salad bowl for lunch and green smoothies for dinner, your digestion will reset, and your fat loss progress will speed up,” the nutritionist explained. According to her, following this step will help you drop your calorie intake without feeling hungry.
Finally, she explained that if you stay consistent for 30-60 days without giving up, your energy will rise, your clothes will become loose, and the 10kg you thought was impossible will become your new reality.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.