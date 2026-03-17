Nutritionist shares 10-step cheatsheet to lose 15kg before May: ‘Focus on consistency, not perfection’
Weight loss requires comprehensive and sustained efforts. Nutritionist and fitness coach Amaka shares 10 ways in which we can get results faster.
Summer is at the doorstep, but for many of us, the desired summer bod is still a far cry away. Sustainably cutting weight is a comprehensive process that requires significant changes in lifestyle in addition to exercise and diet.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares 13 ways to include 20 grams of protein in every meal for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians
To help us out, certified nutritionist, fitness coach and content creator Amaka took to Instagram on March 16 and shared a 10-step cheatsheet that she claimed would help one shed 15kg before the month of May arrives.
1. Calorie deficit and intermittent fasting
The key to losing weight is being in a calorie deficit, and intermittent fasting is one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal to do so. “Fat loss only happens when you burn more calories than you eat,” explained Amaka. “So I’d structure my meals instead of eating randomly.”
2. Prioritise protein in every meal
Protein is one of the most essential macronutrients that helps keep an individual full for longer, protects muscles while promoting fat loss. It should be part of every meal, with natural sources including eggs, chicken, fish, beans, Greek yoghurt, and many more
3. Walk daily
Walking is an excellent low-effort exercise for maintaining a healthy metabolism. Amaka suggested aiming for 8000 to 12000 steps every day, or at least 45 to 60 minutes of walking.
4. Eat simple meals
Eating healthy is not complicated, and the simpler the meals, the better they are. According to Amaka, a typical plate should include protein, vegetables, and moderate carbohydrates. “Simple meals are easier to stay consistent with,” she noted.
5. Reduce sugary drinks and snacks
Constantly snacking on foods with added sugars, such as sodas and pastries, adds calories quickly and stops one from going into a deficit. Cutting these alone can make a huge difference, advised Amaka.
6. Drink more water
Sometimes, hunger is actually dehydration, noted Amaka. Drinking sufficient water throughout the day helps with staying hydrated as well as controlling the appetite.
7. Stop eating late at night
To go into a calorie deficit, it is helpful to create a clear eating window. Amaka stated that one should stop eating late at night and finish the last meal between 6pm and 8pm. “Late-night snacking can easily push you into a calorie surplus,” she cautioned.
8. Track progress weekly
To be consistent with the weight loss efforts, Amaka recommended tracking progress every week. That not only includes the weighing scale, but also pictures, measurements, and even the fitting of old clothes.
9. Prioritise sleep
It is important to sleep at least seven to eight hours a day. “Poor sleep increases hunger and cravings,” observed Amaka. “Good sleep makes fat loss much easier.”
10. Focus on consistency, not perfection
“Missing one day doesn’t ruin progress,” stressed the nutritionist. “What matters is showing up most days.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.