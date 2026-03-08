Woman shares how walking 45 minutes daily for 45 days transformed her body, mind and creativity: ‘It gives my brain…’
Walking is a greatly underrated form of exercise. Courtney shares how making it a daily habit helped her physical as well as mental wellbeing.
Walking is often overlooked as a form of exercise, but it remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay active. For those who struggle to find time for long gym sessions or intense workouts, building a daily walking habit can be a practical place to start. Gentle yet impactful, walking not only supports physical fitness but can also boost mental well-being when practised consistently.
Also Read | Chennai fitness trainer shares 1 strategy to break the cycle of quitting and restarting your fitness journey
Highlighting the benefits of this underrated activity, fitness influencer Courtney, who runs Courtney’s Health Corner on Instagram, has shared what she learned after walking on the treadmill for 45 minutes every day for 45 days. In an Instagram video shared on February 16, she explains how the small habit ended up transforming much more than just her fitness routine.
Momentum
Making 45 minutes of walking a daily habit can build momentum not only physically but mentally as well. Courtney highlights that committing to this simple routine each day made it easier for her to show up in other areas of life too. By consistently keeping her promise to walk every day for 45 days, she proved to herself that she could stay disciplined. Over time, the habit shifted from relying on motivation to becoming part of a steady rhythm.
She explains, “Showing up for a 45-minute walk every day made it easier to show up in other areas of my life. Once I proved to myself I could keep a promise for 45 days, everything else felt less overwhelming. One good choice made the next one easier. It stopped being about motivation and started being about rhythm.”
Stress management
Daily walks also helped Courtney manage stress more effectively, as those 45 minutes became a rare pocket of time that belonged entirely to her. No one needed anything from her, and there were no responsibilities to tend to – it was simply time she set aside for herself. She recalls often beginning her walk feeling overstimulated and mentally cluttered, but finishing it feeling noticeably steadier, calmer, and more centred.
She highlights, “Better stress management - 45 minutes where no one needed me (I have a super supportive hubby!) The walk became a pressure valve. I’d start overstimulated and come home steadier. Same life, calmer response.”
Endurance
Walking every day can also significantly improve endurance over time. Courtney recalls that when she first started, she could barely handle any incline. Now, however, she comfortably works with inclines ranging from five to 10 percent during her workouts – a clear sign of how consistent daily movement can gradually build strength and stamina.
The fitness influencer states, “Stronger endurance - when I began, I could barely do any incline. Now I’m doing five to 10 percent throughout the whole workout!”
Creative thinking
According to Courtney, setting aside time for a walk also gives her mind the space to wander and think more creatively. When she is walking, her brain is largely free from the usual stream of responsibilities and distractions, allowing ideas to flow more naturally. She often uses this time to think of creative approaches she can bring into her work as a teacher. For her, the walk feels like a mental reset – a moment to pause, recharge, and give her brain the break it needs.
She explains, “As a teacher, walking gives my brain room to wander. Some of my best lesson ideas, writing prompts, and problem-solving moments came when I wasn’t staring at a screen. Without the constant noise, my thoughts connected in ways they don’t during the school day. It felt like giving my brain recess.”
The power of simple habits
Courtney’s experience of walking for 45 minutes a day for 45 days is a reminder of the power of simple, consistent habits – ones that often prove far more effective than dramatic lifestyle overhauls. Small, manageable routines may seem modest at first, but when practised consistently, they can lead to meaningful, long-term results. She emphasises, “A reminder that simple habits beat dramatic overhauls. I’m in this for the long haul!”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.