Woman shares how walking 45 minutes daily for 45 days transformed her body, mind and creativity: ‘It gives my brain…’

Highlighting the benefits of this underrated activity, fitness influencer Courtney, who runs Courtney’s Health Corner on Instagram, has shared what she learned after walking on the treadmill for 45 minutes every day for 45 days. In an Instagram video shared on February 16, she explains how the small habit ended up transforming much more than just her fitness routine.

Walking is often overlooked as a form of exercise, but it remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay active. For those who struggle to find time for long gym sessions or intense workouts, building a daily walking habit can be a practical place to start. Gentle yet impactful, walking not only supports physical fitness but can also boost mental well-being when practised consistently.

Momentum Making 45 minutes of walking a daily habit can build momentum not only physically but mentally as well. Courtney highlights that committing to this simple routine each day made it easier for her to show up in other areas of life too. By consistently keeping her promise to walk every day for 45 days, she proved to herself that she could stay disciplined. Over time, the habit shifted from relying on motivation to becoming part of a steady rhythm.

She explains, “Showing up for a 45-minute walk every day made it easier to show up in other areas of my life. Once I proved to myself I could keep a promise for 45 days, everything else felt less overwhelming. One good choice made the next one easier. It stopped being about motivation and started being about rhythm.”

Stress management Daily walks also helped Courtney manage stress more effectively, as those 45 minutes became a rare pocket of time that belonged entirely to her. No one needed anything from her, and there were no responsibilities to tend to – it was simply time she set aside for herself. She recalls often beginning her walk feeling overstimulated and mentally cluttered, but finishing it feeling noticeably steadier, calmer, and more centred.

She highlights, “Better stress management - 45 minutes where no one needed me (I have a super supportive hubby!) The walk became a pressure valve. I’d start overstimulated and come home steadier. Same life, calmer response.”

Endurance Walking every day can also significantly improve endurance over time. Courtney recalls that when she first started, she could barely handle any incline. Now, however, she comfortably works with inclines ranging from five to 10 percent during her workouts – a clear sign of how consistent daily movement can gradually build strength and stamina.

The fitness influencer states, “Stronger endurance - when I began, I could barely do any incline. Now I’m doing five to 10 percent throughout the whole workout!”

Creative thinking According to Courtney, setting aside time for a walk also gives her mind the space to wander and think more creatively. When she is walking, her brain is largely free from the usual stream of responsibilities and distractions, allowing ideas to flow more naturally. She often uses this time to think of creative approaches she can bring into her work as a teacher. For her, the walk feels like a mental reset – a moment to pause, recharge, and give her brain the break it needs.

She explains, “As a teacher, walking gives my brain room to wander. Some of my best lesson ideas, writing prompts, and problem-solving moments came when I wasn’t staring at a screen. Without the constant noise, my thoughts connected in ways they don’t during the school day. It felt like giving my brain recess.”

The power of simple habits Courtney’s experience of walking for 45 minutes a day for 45 days is a reminder of the power of simple, consistent habits – ones that often prove far more effective than dramatic lifestyle overhauls. Small, manageable routines may seem modest at first, but when practised consistently, they can lead to meaningful, long-term results. She emphasises, “A reminder that simple habits beat dramatic overhauls. I’m in this for the long haul!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.