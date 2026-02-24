Treadmill vs exercise bike for fat loss: Orthopaedic expert shares what is better for weight loss

If your fitness or weight loss goals are set, and going to a gym feels tedious, you can always exercise at home by investing in the right fitness tools like a treadmill or an exercise bike. Both are excellent options to ensure cardio for weight loss, but the right choice depends on your fitness level, personal goals, and physical condition. A treadmill is a fitness device with a continuous moving belt that allows you to walk, jog, or run indoors, helping you burn calories through weight-bearing cardio. An exercise bike, on the other hand, is designed to simulate outdoor cycling and provides a low-impact cardio workout that is easier on the joints while still supporting fat loss and endurance building. Machines that could burn your fat faster (Freepik) Dr Akhilesh Yadav, a director in the orthopaedics department at Max Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Calorie burn that leads to weight loss depends more on intensity and duration rather than just the machine. You need to choose the machine as per the goal.” For beginners: Start with brisk walking on a treadmill or low-resistance cycling. For weight loss with joint safety: Stationary bike with adjustable resistance. For advanced users: Incline treadmill walking or interval training (HIIT) under supervision. He emphasises choosing equipment with: Shock absorption (in treadmill)

Adjustable incline

Stable frame

Adjustable resistance levels (in bike) Benefits of a treadmill for weight loss Young individuals with no joint issues

Those training for endurance or marathon

People aiming for higher calorie burn

Individuals comfortable with weight-bearing exercise Benefits of exercise bike for weight loss Suitable for overweight individuals

Senior citizens

People with knee pain or arthritis

Post-surgery rehabilitation patients

Beginners starting a fitness routine

Joint health should always be considered before choosing a workout machine.

Where to buy? You can always go to a store and buy these fitness equipment physically, but for convenience, there's always online shopping! HT Shop Now has curated some of the top-rated picks on Amazon India, based on customer reviews and ratings.

Loading Suggestions...

This 5 HP treadmill delivers smooth, quiet performance with adjustable speeds from 1 to 14 km/h and auto incline up to 15% to maximise calorie burn. It features an LED console with 12 preset programmes, pulse sensors, Bluetooth speakers, and a phone holder. With shock absorption, a sturdy frame, and a foldable, space-saving design, it supports effective full-body workouts at home.

Loading Suggestions...

This treadmill is powered by a robust PowerMax Fitness 4.0 HP DC motor, offering speeds from 1 to 14 km/hr and supporting a maximum user weight of 110 kg. It features four levels of manual incline to increase workout intensity and calorie burn, along with a foldable design and Hydraulic Softdrop System (HSS) for safe storage. The 1100 x 400 mm running surface, 1.4 mm grass-texture belt, and rubber shock absorption ensure comfortable, low-impact workouts. With Bluetooth app connectivity, 12 preset programmes, BMI/fat analysis, a device holder, and a multi-function massager, it offers a complete and engaging home fitness experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Powered by a 5.5 HP peak BLDC motor, this treadmill delivers smooth, quiet, and energy-efficient performance, making it ideal for walking, jogging, and running at home. It supports up to 110 kg with a strong, stable frame and offers 15 levels of auto incline with a top speed of 14 km/hr for more challenging, calorie-burning workouts. The 105 x 39 cm anti-skid running belt ensures safety and comfort, while easy manual lubrication supports long-term performance.

Loading Suggestions...

The BS-130 exercise bike for home use is ergonomically designed with a large, adjustable seat cushion and high-density foam handlebars to prevent back stiffness and muscle aches while allowing an upright riding posture. It features strapped anti-skid pedals for added comfort and safety and supports a maximum user weight of 130 kg. The LCD digital display tracks time, speed, distance, and calories, with a scan mode for easy monitoring, along with a one-click stop function via the resistance knob.

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy a smooth and stable cycling experience with the 7 kg heavy flywheel that delivers a steady, road-like motion with every pedal stroke. The easy-turn resistance knob lets you instantly adjust workout intensity to match your pace and goals. An LED display tracks time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse in real time, while built-in heart rate sensors help you monitor intensity. Designed for comfort, it features a PU foam cushioned seat with adjustable handlebar and seat height for a natural riding position.

Loading Suggestions...

Stay connected and motivated with smart bluetooth connectivity that syncs seamlessly with the Flexnest App for real-time performance tracking, virtual rides, and interactive classes. Access over 500 on-demand and live expert-led workouts, including spin, HIIT, endurance, and scenic rides, anytime you choose. With 100 adjustable resistance levels, you can precisely control intensity for warm-ups, sprints, or climbs. Its compact, ergonomic design and quiet belt-driven system make it perfect for home use, even in apartments or small spaces. So, which is better for fat loss? According to experts, fat loss is dependent on calorie deficit, diet control, consistency, and exercise intensity. If your joints are healthy and there are no medical restrictions, a treadmill may provide a slightly higher calorie burn. However, if joint pain prevents consistency, an exercise bike is a better option. The best machine is one that you can use on a regular basis without risking injury. Similar stories: Looking for a budget-friendly treadmill? Explore Amazon’s top-rated picks under ₹20,000 for effective home workouts 8 top-rated foldable treadmills to boost your cardiovascular health at home: Compact and convenient picks

Frequently Asked Questions: How much power does a treadmill use? Treadmills use 600 to 700 watts of electricity, which does depend on the model. Also, these can use up to 20 amps and connect to a 120 volt outlet. What muscles do exercise bikes work? Exercise bikes work your lower body muscles: your calves, thighs and glutes. Why is my bike squeaking? Squeaking sounds from bikes are caused by friction in the pads, belts, or flywheel. You may fix it by tightening bolts or lubricating the affected parts.