Chennai fitness trainer shares 1 strategy to break the cycle of quitting and restarting your fitness journey

In an Instagram video shared on March 4, the fitness trainer states, “How do you stop restarting? You know what I'm talking about, in your fitness or weight loss journey. You start, you struggle, you quit, you restart, you keep doing this over and over again. How do you break this cycle? Now, I can give you 10 different tactics to help you do this, but none of them may apply to you. So, instead, I'm going to give you one strategy, a very powerful strategy, mind you. If you can understand this one strategy, you will come up with hundreds of tactics given your life and your constraints, and you'll really be able to take control.”

If you have ever tried to start a fitness journey, chances are you are familiar with the frustrating cycle of beginning with high motivation , slipping up, and deciding to restart all over again. Many people go in believing that this time everything will be perfect - the workouts will be consistent, the diet will be clean, and there will be no room for mistakes. But when real life gets in the way, whether it is a missed workout or a day of eating junk food , it can feel like all the progress has been undone. That feeling often leads people to give up and promise themselves they will “start fresh tomorrow”, repeating the same cycle again and again.

The “always something” mindset According to Raj, when people set out on a fitness journey, they often fall into the trap of an all-or-nothing mindset, chasing perfection from day one. However, the fitness trainer emphasises that progress doesn’t have to look like flawless discipline every single day - even the smallest steps forward matter. Not every day will feel the same, and there will be times when you cannot stick perfectly to your workout routine or healthy eating goals. On those days, simply doing your best and showing up in whatever way you can still counts as progress.

He explains, “It's called the ‘always something’ mindset. Now, usually we're thinking ‘all or nothing’. I do everything well or I don't do anything at all. I don't sleep well at night. I'm not going to exercise. I'm going to eat well through the day. If not, I'm just going to eat whatever and restart tomorrow. Instead, you want to think ‘always something’. That means I can always do something that will help me get closer towards my goals. I don't have to do nothing. Something is always better than nothing. That is the mind change you need.”

An important mindset change The “always something” mindset encourages consistency over perfection. On days when you haven’t slept well or feel low on energy, instead of skipping movement altogether, you can swap an intense workout for a lighter session - or even simple activity outside the gym, like going for a walk. Similarly, on days when eating perfectly balanced meals feels difficult, making small choices such as adding a serving of vegetables or including some protein still counts. The idea is simple: even small efforts keep the momentum going and move you closer to your goals.

The fitness coach emphasises, “That means on a day that you haven't slept well, you're not going to say, ‘I'm not going to exercise at all’. You're going to do a lighter workout or you're going to go for a walk. You're going to do something. On a day when you're not able to eat really well, you're not going to say, ‘Fine, just screw it. I'll just eat whatever I can. I'll restart tomorrow’. Instead, you're going to say, ‘I'm going to try and do the best I can’. Even eating a little bit of vegetables is going to help me. Even eating a little more protein is going to help me. Even eating a little less junk is going to help me.”

The importance of mindset Raj emphasises that mindset plays a crucial role when it comes to building healthier habits. When you adopt the “always something” approach, the tendency to quit slowly disappears. Instead of giving up on days that don’t go perfectly, the focus shifts to doing whatever you can to keep showing up. In this mindset, consistency replaces perfection - and progress comes from making the best choices possible, even on imperfect days.

He highlights, “So, remember, the mindset matters. And if you can understand this and if you can embrace this ‘always something’ mindset, you will stop quitting. Instead, you will do whatever it is that you can on any given day. And you will stay consistent and this consistency will result in progress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.