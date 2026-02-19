Alia Bhatt's ‘suffer and smile’ full-body strength training vlog with friends is the midweek motivation you need. Watch
Alia Bhatt's latest workout vlog highlights her power-packed fitness regimen with friends, blending strength training and outdoor activities.
When it comes to fitness, Alia Bhatt is known to make no compromises. The actor believes in following a power-packed fitness routine, ranging from strength training, bodyweight training, cardio, and even yoga. It's simple, straightforward, but effective.
On February 18, Alia's friend and celebrity hair artist behind her many stunning looks, Amit Thakur, shared a workout vlog that gave a glimpse into their intense exercise routine. He captioned the video, “Suffer and smile Vlog.” Let's take a look:
Inside Alia Bhatt's workout routine
The video begins with Alia and Amit's trainer, Karan Sawhney, sharing that they will be doing a ‘full-body, strength in conditioning circuit’, followed by a ‘fun’ outdoor routine.
To which, Alia quipped that by the time one says the full name of the workout, the video will end. The trio was joined by Puneet B Saini, Alia's makeup artist. Throughout the entire clip, viewers also get to witness Alia's quirky and fun side as she makes her friends laugh in between exercises.
Check out the video here to get the perfect dose of midweek motivation:
According to the vlog, for the indoor routine, Karan had the group do 15 reps of clap push-ups, pull-ups, and a few other strength-training exercises. As for their outdoor session, they did leg raises, a variation of plank to mountain climbers, Russian twists, single-arm dumbbell swings, Nordic curls, and leg raises.
Lastly, to cool down after a high-intensity workout, the group practised meditation and deep-breathing exercises.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved the unfiltered moment Alia shared with her gang. One Instagram user wrote, “This is such a young Alia kind of video.” Another commented, “Alia is such a kid around her people, just so lovely to see this.” Someone else wrote, “Toooo cute.”
A few other fans complimented Alia's fit physique and dropped comments like, “BODYYYY,” “Alia is such an inspiration,” and “This has given me even more motivation to work out.”
About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir and Alia are both award-winning actors who tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. On the work front, the couple will be seen together in the upcoming film Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
