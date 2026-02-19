Alia Bhatt's ‘suffer and smile’ full-body strength training vlog with friends is the midweek motivation you need. Watch

When it comes to fitness, Alia Bhatt is known to make no compromises. The actor believes in following a power-packed fitness routine, ranging from strength training, bodyweight training, cardio, and even yoga. It's simple, straightforward, but effective. A glimpse into Alia Bhatt's workout routine.

On February 18, Alia's friend and celebrity hair artist behind her many stunning looks, Amit Thakur, shared a workout vlog that gave a glimpse into their intense exercise routine. He captioned the video, “Suffer and smile Vlog.” Let's take a look:

Inside Alia Bhatt's workout routine The video begins with Alia and Amit's trainer, Karan Sawhney, sharing that they will be doing a ‘full-body, strength in conditioning circuit’, followed by a ‘fun’ outdoor routine.

To which, Alia quipped that by the time one says the full name of the workout, the video will end. The trio was joined by Puneet B Saini, Alia's makeup artist. Throughout the entire clip, viewers also get to witness Alia's quirky and fun side as she makes her friends laugh in between exercises.