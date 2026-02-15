Alia Bhatt embraces padel as her fitness obsession: What exactly is it and is this racket sport actually good for you?

While the net and scoring system are similar to tennis, the key difference lies in the walls. Like squash, the ball can be played off the glass or mesh enclosures, leading to longer, more dynamic rallies. The sport is played with solid, stringless paddles (rackets) and a ball slightly softer than a standard tennis ball. Because the serve is underhand and the court is smaller, it is widely considered easier to learn and more accessible for people of all ages than traditional tennis.

Padel is a relatively modern sport, reportedly originating in Mexico in 1969 – it was invented by Enrique Corcuera, a Mexican businessman, who adapted the game from squash and tennis . Padel is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly one-third the size of a tennis court.

In the video she posted, Alia Bhatt was seen confidently stepping onto the court with her racket, demonstrating sharp reflexes and impressive prowess through a series of shots. Dressed in sleek athleisure, she captioned the post: “Some arguments were had over my padel obsession… hard facts.”

Alia Bhatt has a new fitness obsession, and it isn't found in a traditional gym. In a September 27, 2025 Instagram post, the Bollywood actor shared her burgeoning love for padel, a fast-paced racket sport that is rapidly becoming the go-to workout for celebrities and fitness enthusiasts alike. Also read | Alia Bhatt admits that her new obsession is playing padel

The science Alia Bhatt's 'obsession' Alia isn't just following a trend; she’s tapping into a sport backed by significant health benefits. Based on a review (2022) from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, here are the main benefits of padel:

⦿ Improves cardiovascular health and increases strength

⦿ Helps with weight management and boosts metabolism

⦿ Enhances agility, coordination, and reaction skills

⦿ Supports brain health and cognitive function

⦿ Can be played by people of all ages and skill levels

Is padel safe for you? As Alia continues to showcase her journey on the court, it’s clear that padel is more than just a hobby — it’s a comprehensive wellness tool. However, the aforementioned review highlighted that padel carries some injury risks, such as tennis elbow and lower limb injuries, adding that to prevent injuries, you should incorporate warm-ups, stretching, and strengthening exercises into your routine.

Whether you’re looking to boost your heart health or simply find a fun way to stay active, this 'tennis-squash' hybrid might just be what your fitness routine is missing.

Want to know how you can enjoy such sports while keeping your joints safe and healthy? In an April 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, senior consultant, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shared valuable tips to keep yourself safe. Click here to read what he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.