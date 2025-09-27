Alia Bhatt admits that her new obsession is playing padel: ‘Only have to put that much effort’

Actor Alia Bhatt has been busy for the most part of this year with the shoot of her upcoming films- Alpha and Love & War. In between this, the actor has often been spotted taking some time out to play a game of padel in Mumbai. On Saturday, the actor posted a new video on her Instagram account to share that it is a hard fact that she is obsessed with the game. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reviews Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra: ‘I’ll always be eager to show my love, support') Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself sweating it out during a game of padel.

Alia plays padel

In the video, Alia was seen walking into the court with her racket to begin the game. “You only have to put that much effort,” she said and began the match, as she showed her prowess in the game in a series of shots. “Some arguments were had over my padel obsession…” she wrote in the caption. It also had the hashtag- hard facts.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia was last seen in the film Jigra, which also starred Vedang Raina. Although the film underperformed at the box office, her performance earned praise. She earned dual nominations for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards, announced recently.

Fans will see Alia in YRF's Alpha alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller is the latest instalment in the YRF Spyverse also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is set to release on December 25.

Alia is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Initially set for release during Christmas this year, the makers changed the date and now the film is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. The film marks her second collaboration after Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned her the National Award for Best Actress.