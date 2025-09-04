Alia Bhatt reviews Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra: ‘I’ll always be eager to show my love, support'

Actor Alia Bhatt has showered praise on Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has emerged as a hit at the box office. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia called the film a "fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery." She shared a poster of Lokah and penned a brief note. Alia Bhatt praised Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Lokah

Alia wrote, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for!” Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role.

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar also talked about the film and praised Kalyani. "Talent runs in the family…suna thaa, ab dekh liya (heard before, saw now)! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power," Akshay had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

About Lokah

Lokah marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films.

The film has shattered box-office records, becoming South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the ₹100 crore mark globally within its first week. Critics have also praised the movie for its immersive world-building, gripping narrative, and standout performance of Kalyani.

The film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in YRF's Alpha alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Bobby Deol. It is set to release on December 25. Alia is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.