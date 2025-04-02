Enjoy weekend sports? Here's how to take care of your joints and protect yourself from injuries

Over the past few years, the conversation around fitness and playing sports has become impossible to ignore. In fact, playing weekend sports can be an amazing way to not just stay active but also socialise and have fun. However, it's essential to prioritise joint care to avoid injuries. Also read | No pain, no gain? Hardly. This year’s fitness buzzword is ‘recovery’ Remember to prioritise your body's needs and take proactive steps to prevent injuries while playing sports. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, senior consultant, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, “Playing weekend sports is a fun way to stay active while socialising. This 'weekend warrior' lifestyle can be rewarding, but it's important to take care of your body to avoid injuries and keep playing the sports you love for years to come.”

He added that if you're mostly sedentary during the week and then go all-out on the weekends, you might be putting stress on your joints, which increases the risk of damage. He suggested: always start with gentle exercises to get your body ready for physical activity.

Warm up is important

Dr Malhotra said, “Warming up properly before any activity is crucial. Don’t just jump right into the game. Instead, do some dynamic warm-ups like arm circles, leg swings, and torso twists to get your blood flowing and your joints ready for action. Follow this with stretches that focus on the muscles and joints you will be using in your sport, like hamstrings and ankles for running. This improves flexibility and reduces your risk of pulling a muscle or straining a joint.”

Regular strength training helps build the muscles that support your joints, taking some of the pressure off them during intense activity. (Freepik)

Incorporate strength training

Did you know building strong muscles around your joints can help stabilise and protect them. According to Dr Malhotra, strong muscles are your joints' best friends.

He said, “Regular strength training helps build the muscles that support your joints, taking some of the pressure off them during intense activity. Make sure you're working opposing muscle groups – for example, if you work your quads, work your hamstrings too. This creates balance and stability around your joints.”

Use proper techniques, clothes and equipment

Using the right technique is just as important as being strong. Dr Malhotra shared that if you're playing a sport, make sure you understand the proper mechanics and form to avoid putting unnecessary strain on your joints.

He said, “This could be the right way to curl dumbbells or the correct posture while running. And don't forget the right gear! Wearing appropriate footwear and any necessary protective equipment can make a big difference in preventing injuries. Good shoes provide cushioning and support, while equipment like knee pads or wrist guards can protect vulnerable areas.”

Mix things up

To keep your joints healthy and happy, try mixing up your activities. Don't just stick to one sport or activity every weekend. Dr Malhotra suggested cross-training by incorporating different types of exercise can help prevent injuries due to overuse and improve your overall fitness.

Dr Malhotra added: “And make sure to incorporate regular flexibility exercises into your routine. Stretching helps maintain and improve your range of motion, making you less prone to strains.”

Make sure to incorporate regular flexibility exercises into your routine. Stretching helps maintain and improve your range of motion, making you less prone to strains. (Freepik)

Get enough rest and eat healthy

Rest and recovery are essential, especially for weekend warriors – so pay attention to your body’s signals. Dr Malhotra said, “If you feel pain, stop and rest. Ignoring pain can lead to more serious injuries down the road. After your weekend activities, consider icing any sore areas, doing some gentle stretching, and getting a good night's sleep. This helps your body repair and rebuild.”

What you eat and drink also plays a role in joint health. “A balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like fish and nuts, can help reduce inflammation. Antioxidants, found in fruits and vegetables, are also beneficial. And remember to stay hydrated! Water is essential for joint lubrication and overall body function,” Dr Malhotra said.

Listen to your body

Finally, don't hesitate to see a doctor if you experience persistent joint pain. “They can evaluate your condition and develop a personalised plan to help you stay active and pain-free. Getting regular check-ups and seeking professional advice when needed is key to maintaining long-term joint health. By following these tips, you can enjoy your weekend sports while protecting your joints. Remember that taking care of your body is an investment in your future, allowing you to stay active and enjoy the activities you love for years to come,” Dr Malhotra said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.