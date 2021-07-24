Build muscle size like Tiger Shroff with bicep curls, here are its health perks

Also known as arm curls or dumbbell curls, biceps curl are a weight-training exercise and recently, Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff grabbed eyeballs for performing the same with dumbbells as he prepped up for his upcoming film, Heropanti 2. Those looking to boost their athletic performance and facilitate daily activities like picking up objects or carrying the kids around should take Tiger as a motivatitional force to channel their inner “Heropanti” and nail bicep curls to get ripped arm muscles like him.

The exercise can be performed using dumbbells like Tiger or cable machines like Salman Khan does during his workout session. It could also be performed anywhere using kettlebells, barbells or resistance bands.

Recently, Tiger took to his social media handle to share a fitness video where he could be seen flaunting his bare torso and the ripped 4-pack abs as he trained rigorously for the Ahmed Khan directorial. Donning only a pair of black cargo pants in his makeup room, Tiger faced the mirror as he stood with his feet about hip-width apart, kept his abdominal muscles engaged, held one dumbbell in each hand and belt his elbows to lift the weights so that the dumbbells approached his shoulders.

Keeping his elbows tucked in close to his ribs, Tiger attempted several sets of the curls and we are mighty inspired. He shared in the caption, “Getting action ready after a while…#heropanti2 (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from building muscle size, boosting athletic performance and facilitating daily activities, bicep curls build strength in the upper arm, train shoulder to be more stable and teaches the practitioner’s core to engage. The exercise targets and stimulates the growth of the brachialis and brachioradialis which are the biceps muscles at the front of the upper arm and the lower arm and give sculpted arms.

Bicep curls can make one better at other workouts as it involves flexing or bending the elbow which is a movement used in a lot of other upper body exercises. It can be performed in the comfort of one’s home to give a solid workout to the biceps, isolate them, achieve toned or lean muscles and also has tremendous effect towards weight loss by cutting down the fat in the upper arms.

