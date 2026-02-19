Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt nail wedding guest style in simple traditional Indian looks; attend festivities with Raha

The paparazzi captured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arriving at a wedding function in Mumbai. The video shows Ranbir carrying his daughter Raha in his arms, while Alia chatted animatedly with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The family was all smiles as they entered the venue, and were even seen greeting the staff present there.

For the occasion, while Ranbir and Alia chose simple Indian traditional outfits, Neetu and Soni complemented their kids in stylish suit sets. Let's decode Ranbir and Alia's chic wedding guest attire.

What did Ranbir and Alia wear Ranbir chose a simple traditional attire for the occasion. The actor embraced the less-is-more style aesthetic in a black cotton kurta featuring a raised Mandarin collar neckline with a slit on the front, full-length sleeves folded till the elbows, a tailored fit showing off his sculpted physique, side slits, and a thigh-length hem.

Ranir paired the kurta with pants in a white hue, with a straight-leg fit and a hem that falls below the ankle. A pair of sunglasses, a luxurious watch, and beige suede dress shoes completed the styling. to give the finishing touches, Ranbir opted for a clean-shaven look and styled his tresses in a side-parted, backswept hairdo.

Meanwhile, Alia complemented her husband's outfit in an all-white, simple ensemble, where she too embraced the minimal style. She wore a white short kurta features full-length sleeves, golden embroidery, sequin detailing, a round neckline with a slit on the front, and a relaxed silhouette.

She completed the attire with a pair of matching pants. Meanwhile, for the accessories, she wore gold statement jhumkis and a stunning ring with a massive diamond centrestone. With her hair tied in a half-updo, Alia opted for minimal makeup to give a finishing touch to her wedding guest attire.