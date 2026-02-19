Priyanka Chopra's yellow saree gown with thigh slit is stunning but have you seen her bag? It costs more than ₹ 6 lakh

On February 19, Priyanka shared pictures of her look in the sensual bright yellow dress and revealed that it represents her love for sarees and is an ode to Ercell Bodden, her character in The Bluff , as she appears with a dupatta over her head in the film's opening scene. While the dress takes your breath away, it was Priyanka's treasure chest bag that stole the show.

On February 18, for the world premiere events for her upcoming movie The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra slipped into two stunning ensembles. For the afterparty held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the actor wore a stunning saree-inspired Gaurav Gupta gown from their latest couture collection. Also Read | Kareena Kapoor recreates Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman red gown look with dazzling ruby diamond necklace. Watch

Priyanka, who plays a badass pirate named Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, carried a literal treasure chest-shaped bag to The Bluff afterparty event. She even gave a shoutout to the accessory in the caption, writing, “PS: Don’t miss my treasure chest.”

The crystal-adorned brass bag is from the shelves of the American luxury brand Judith Leiber, known for its impressive designer handbags. Priyanka chose their Sunken Treasure Chest bag to go with her yellow saree-inspired gown. According to the website, the evening bag has an instant heirloom quality, featuring a brass handle, a heart-shaped brass padlock, colourful gems, and dark hematite crystals.

If you are wondering about the price of this eye-catching bag, we found the details for you. It is available on the Judith Leiber website for $7,295, which is approximately ₹6,63,623.