Priyanka Chopra's yellow saree gown with thigh slit is stunning but have you seen her bag? It costs more than ₹ 6 lakh
At The Bluff afterparty, Priyanka Chopra wore a bold yellow Gaurav Gupta gown, symbolising her love for sarees. However, it was her bag that stole the show.
On February 18, for the world premiere events for her upcoming movie The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra slipped into two stunning ensembles. For the afterparty held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the actor wore a stunning saree-inspired Gaurav Gupta gown from their latest couture collection. Also Read | Kareena Kapoor recreates Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman red gown look with dazzling ruby diamond necklace. Watch
On February 19, Priyanka shared pictures of her look in the sensual bright yellow dress and revealed that it represents her love for sarees and is an ode to Ercell Bodden, her character in The Bluff, as she appears with a dupatta over her head in the film's opening scene. While the dress takes your breath away, it was Priyanka's treasure chest bag that stole the show.
A treasure chest bag
Priyanka, who plays a badass pirate named Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, carried a literal treasure chest-shaped bag to The Bluff afterparty event. She even gave a shoutout to the accessory in the caption, writing, “PS: Don’t miss my treasure chest.”
The crystal-adorned brass bag is from the shelves of the American luxury brand Judith Leiber, known for its impressive designer handbags. Priyanka chose their Sunken Treasure Chest bag to go with her yellow saree-inspired gown. According to the website, the evening bag has an instant heirloom quality, featuring a brass handle, a heart-shaped brass padlock, colourful gems, and dark hematite crystals.
If you are wondering about the price of this eye-catching bag, we found the details for you. It is available on the Judith Leiber website for $7,295, which is approximately ₹6,63,623.
The saree dress
Coming to the Gaurav Gupta couture dress, according to Priyanka, there’s a quiet power in its simplicity. Explaining why she chose the dress, the actor wrote, “The precision of the tailoring, the way it drapes and moves, felt both rooted and forward-looking, and the bright yellow is so synonymous with the colourful palette of India. To me, this piece is a testament to the growing global scope of Indian fashion and how beautifully our heritage continues to evolve.”
The gown features a pleated, pallu-inspired drape on the shoulder, which cascades down the back to form a long, floor-sweeping train. However, Priyanka draped it over her head to form a cape. The corset bodice, gathered detailing on the hips and waist, a thigh-high slit, a train on the back, and a figure-skimming fit rounded off the design elements.
Apart from the treasure chest bag, Priyanka accessorised the yellow gown with golden, crystal-strapped stilettos, rings, and earrings. With her long tresses left loose in soft curls, she rounded off the styling with minimal, strawberry-toned makeup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.