Priyanka Chopra slips in pretty corset gown after slaying in gilded warrior Princess attire at The Bluff premiere party
Priyanka Chopra dazzles at The Bluff premiere afterparty in a pastel yellow gown, showcasing her glam with feathered brows and glossy lips.
On February 18, Priyanka Chopra arrived at the world premiere of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, also starring Karl Urban. The actor attended the premiere with her actor-singer husband, Nick Jonas, and later appeared at the afterparty with her cast members.
For the premiere, Priyanka transformed into a gilded warrior princess dressed in a metallic corset blouse and flowing, brown asymmetric skirt. Later, for the afterparty, she changed into a much softer, romantic look: a pastel yellow gown with a cape. Let's decode her second look:
What did Priyanka Chopra wear for The Bluff afterparty
Priyanka's butter-yellow gown for the afterparty was a stark contrast to her structured, fierce attire at the world premiere. The pretty ensemble takes inspiration from the traditional Indian saree, giving a deconstructed edginess to it, with pleats and draping silhouettes. Here's a look at it:
The pastel yellow gown features a pleated, pallu-style addition, draped elegantly on the shoulder, lending a one-shoulder design to the dress and flowing down to form a floor-sweeping train, which, in some pictures, Priyanka wore as a cape covering her head.
The bodice of the dress has a strapless corset cinching her upper body and showing off her curves, and features structured boning and a cinched waistline. As for the skirt of the dress, it features a draped skirt with a pleated design, a gathered silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a slit on the front, and a floor-grazing hem length.
The styling
For the accessories, Priyanka only chose a stunning diamond ring and a pair of dainty earrings. Meanwhile, for her hair, she left her luxurious tresses loose in a centre parting, styling the long locks in soft, curly waves.
As for the glam, Priyanka opted for feathered brows, a sleek eyeliner, muted brown eyeshadow, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, blush tinted on the cheeks, a glossy brown lip shade, and beaming highlighter on the contours of her face.
About Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a multiple award-winning global icon, known for her multiple roles in both Indian cinema and Hollywood. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka will also be seen next in the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The star is married to Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in in January 2022.
