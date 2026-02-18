Priyanka Chopra slips in pretty corset gown after slaying in gilded warrior Princess attire at The Bluff premiere party

Priyanka's butter-yellow gown for the afterparty was a stark contrast to her structured, fierce attire at the world premiere. The pretty ensemble takes inspiration from the traditional Indian saree , giving a deconstructed edginess to it, with pleats and draping silhouettes. Here's a look at it:

For the premiere, Priyanka transformed into a gilded warrior princess dressed in a metallic corset blouse and flowing, brown asymmetric skirt. Later, for the afterparty , she changed into a much softer, romantic look: a pastel yellow gown with a cape. Let's decode her second look:

On February 18, Priyanka Chopra arrived at the world premiere of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, also starring Karl Urban. The actor attended the premiere with her actor-singer husband, Nick Jonas, and later appeared at the afterparty with her cast members.

The pastel yellow gown features a pleated, pallu-style addition, draped elegantly on the shoulder, lending a one-shoulder design to the dress and flowing down to form a floor-sweeping train, which, in some pictures, Priyanka wore as a cape covering her head.

The bodice of the dress has a strapless corset cinching her upper body and showing off her curves, and features structured boning and a cinched waistline. As for the skirt of the dress, it features a draped skirt with a pleated design, a gathered silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a slit on the front, and a floor-grazing hem length.