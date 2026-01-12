AI imagines Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and more celebs in Indian saree looks: ‘Meryl Streep took my breath away’

Have you ever imagined how iconic Hollywood actors might look in sarees? An AI artist and digital creator, Yogesh, also known as The Felt Pixel, reimagined some of the popular Hollywood stars in sarees, and the result will leave you mesmerised. Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Angeline Jolie reimagined in saree looks.

AI transforms popular celebrities into new looks

Several digital creators have been using AI to imagine A-list celebrities in different scenarios. For instance, dressing Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear, reimagining Rekha, Madhubala and a few other yesteryear stars walking the ramp in gowns, and Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as superheroes.

On January 9, Yogesh shared a video titled 'If sarees ruled Hollywood,' in which he reimagined stars like Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep in retro-style sarees. Let's take a look:

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep in sarees

In the AI video, Yogesh imagines Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek, Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Emilia Clarke, and Scarlett Johansson in simple printed sarees styled with a half-sleeved blouse, minimal jewellery, braided hairdos or loose tresses, and a bindi. Meanwhile, for Emily Blunt, he reimagined her in a white floral chiffon drape styled with a beige cardigan, a braided hairstyle, a red bindi, bangles, and jhumkis.

Giving Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Winslet a retro charm, Yogesh transformed them into stylish Indian beauties, complete with embroidered sarees, bindis, necklaces, and matching jhumkis. However, it was Meryl Streep, in a burnt orange embroidered silk saree, a stylish ivory blouse, a gajra-adorned hairdo, a choker necklace, matching jhumkis, bindi, and bangles, who stole the show.

How did the internet react?

The internet was impressed with Yogesh's imagination, with one user saying, "Meryl just literally took my breath away." A few other Instagram users also praised Meryl Streep's look in a saree. One wrote, "Will Meryl Streep stop winning for a second?" and another wrote, "Meryl Streep looks like a queen here, too."

Someone noted, "Some of them look Bengali - Salma Hayek specifically." A user mentioned, "Emilia Clarke, mother of dragons, looked so natural, wow." Another commented, "Never thought Angelina Jolie would give Asha Parekh vibes."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.