AI imagines Stranger Things cast in Bollywood films: Millie Bobby Brown as Bhagyashree to Natalia Dyer as Alia Bhatt

Ever imagined what your favourite characters from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things would look like if they were cast in some iconic Bollywood films? In a January 3 Instagram post, Souvik Rooj, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on social media, posted AI-generated images in which he cast the Stranger Things cast in films like Mohabbatein, Karan Arjun, Maine Pyar Kiya, and more. Eleven, Mike and Vecna star in Mohbbatein, while Nancy, Steve and Jonathan become a part of Student Of The Year. (Instagram/Mr Hellrocker)

Also Read | New mom Kiara Advani looks effortlessly stylish in simple white frock with matching jacket and bag: Her look costs...

Souvik captioned the AI-generated pictures, “Stranger Things x Bollywood - Same Feelings. Different Universe.” The post has gained traction on social media, with Instagram users complimenting Souvik for his creativity.

AI imagines Stranger Things cast in Bollywood movies

The eye-catching post showcases the cast of Stranger Things, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bowerand, and others in some legendary Indian films.

Stranger Things cast reimagined in Bollywood films. (Instagram)

Eleven, Mike, and Vecna in Mohabbatein

Eleven (played by Millie) in the Netflix series is featured alongside Mike (played by Finn) and Vecna (played by Jamie) in the poster of Mohabbatein, where Eleven adopts the role of Aishwarya Rai's character, while Mike is portrayed as Shah Rukh Khan, and Vecna is depicted as Amitabh Bachchan.

In the photo, Eleven can even be seen dressed in Aishwarya's iconic white sequined suit and silver jewellery (such as mang tika, jhumkas, and bangles), while Mike dons SRK's iconic black knit sweater and glasses, and Vecna wears Amitabh's bandhgala from the film.

A few other posters…

Taking the poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's cult classic movie Karan Arjun, Souvik reimagined Steve Harrington (played by Joe) as Karan and Jonathan Byers (played by Charlie) as Arjun.

Souvik also reimagined Eleven and Mike in the poster for Maine Pyar Kiya, where Millie can be seen dressed in an adorable white and blue polka dot ensemble with chunky jewellery and a half-tied, bow-adorned hairdo, reminiscent of Bhagyashree from the iconic film.

As for Mike, who is reimagined as Salman Khan's character from the film, dons a matching outfit with a sweater draped over his shoulder and carrying a tennis racket in one hand.

Stranger Things cast reimagined in Bollywood films. (Instagram)

Other posters include:

Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan reimagined as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in the poster for Student Of The Year. The three can even be seen in the original outfits the cast wore: Nancy dons a mini dress with a blazer, while Jonathan and Steve rock a printed t-shirt with pants and a blazer.

Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper reimagined as Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! poster.

Stranger Things cast reimagined in Bollywood films. (Instagram)

Lucas and Max as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the poster for Om Shanti Om, with Max dressed in a pink gown and Lucas in a tuxedo, which Deepika and SRK's characters wore in the film.

A few other posters were of Steve, Nancy and Jonathan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dustin and Erica in Half Girlfriend, Karena and Billy in Aashiqui 2, Eleven, Vecna and Mike in Khalnayak, Eleven, Max and Henry in Baazigar, and lastly, Will and Robin in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Check out all the other posters here.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.