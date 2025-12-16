AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor in modern formal looks; Vinod Khanna wins fans’ hearts

Ever imagined how icons like Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, or Dev Anand would look if they were born in today’s era? Thanks to AI, that vision is now a reality. Souvik, an AI artist and short filmmaker known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a stunning compilation (click here to see it) on his October 24 Instagram post, reimagining these '70s legends in a contemporary avatar and giving them a chic, modern makeover. Iconic actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha, to Dharmendra, get chic makeovers in AI-generated video. (Instagram/@aitot2.0)

The eye-catching video showcases a lineup of legendary Indian actors, reimagined in contemporary settings and stylish outfits, from sleek streetwear to sharp formal suits and relaxed casual looks. (Also read: AI reimagines young Rekha, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sarika on the runway in modern outfits; fans swoon over Madhubala )

Manoj Kumar, Shammi Kapoor to Shatrughan Sinha in chic modern looks

The transformation begins with the ever-dashing Manoj Kumar, rocking a black T-shirt paired with denim jeans and a jacket, completed with black shades and Chelsea boots, looking effortlessly stunning. Shammi Kapoor kept it simple yet stylish in a black T-shirt and denim combo, while Rajendra Kumar looked sharp in a striped shirt tucked into blue jeans.

Raj Babbar sported a black shirt with denim, exuding casual charm, and Shatrughan Sinha looked chic in a plain black T-shirt paired with relaxed-fit pants. Raj Kumar went for a black formal pantsuit with a brown tie, looking absolutely dapper.

An AI artist's video transforms iconic Indian actors into modern looks. (Instagram/@aitot2.0)

Dev Anand's cool look to Rakesh Roshan's sleek pantsuit

Other iconic actors received their modern makeovers too: Rakesh Roshan and Sunil Dutt donned sleek pantsuits, NT Rama Rao and Anil Kapoor rocked cool hoodies, and Ashok Kumar hit the ramp in a black shirt, blazer, and skinny pants. Dev Anand flaunted an open shirt look, while Jackie Shroff nailed a casual ganji T-shirt vibe.

The lineup also includes Rajesh Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Nana Patekar, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra, all reimagined in modern, stylish ensembles that perfectly blend contemporary fashion with their classic charisma.

Video showcases legendary Indian actors like Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor reimagined in modern fashion.(Instagram/@aitot2.0)

Who stole the spotlight

The video quickly went viral online, with fans eagerly sharing their favourite transformations. Among all the dashing stars, Vinod Khanna received the most likes, with fans calling him the “best-looking” of the lot. Praising other stars, one user wrote, “Well, Anil Kapoor still looks the same,” while another added, “Raj Babbar and Feroz Khan look almost like they do in real life!”

One fan commented, “Shashi Kapoor resembles John Travolta, and Amitabh Bachchan looks awesome,” while another remarked, “Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and Dharmendra were the most handsome guys of their time.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.