New mom Kiara Advani looks effortlessly stylish in simple white frock with matching jacket and bag: Her look costs...

Actor Kiara Advani continues to set the bar for effortless maternity and post-pregnancy fashion. In her latest public appearance in Mumbai on January 4, Kiara showcased a refined and minimalist aesthetic. Kiara, who welcomed her daughter Saraayah Malhotra with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra in July 2025, looked radiant in a minimalist, all-white ensemble that perfectly balanced comfort with sophistication. Also read | New mom Kiara Advani looks like a French queen in her first photoshoot since daughter Saraayah's birth Kiara Advani radiated quiet luxury in an off‑white maxi dress. (Instagram/ Bollywood Celebrity Style, Voompla, Mj Vishal and The Photo Hunger)

Breaking down the details of Kiara Advani's look

Kiara Advani wore a breezy, off-white maxi dress with matching accessories. Here's everything you need to know about Kiara's graceful and fresh look that screamed effortless elegance.

She wore a Tanya Taylor dress with a fitted knit bodice and a lightweight cotton skirt that is selling for ₹19,100 on the brand's website at a discount. For a touch of structure, Kiara paired her dress with a lightweight beige jacket, creating a sophisticated monochromatic ensemble. The ALC cropped trench jacket, originally priced around $695 (approximately ₹62,733), is a stylish, shorter take on the classic trench, merging trench details with modern cuts.

How Kiara styled her off-duty look

She completed the look with a pair of chic white sandals and a matching Hermes handbag. Keeping with a 'quiet luxury' vibe, she wore minimal dark-tinted cat-eye sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, featuring gold-finished metallic details, to keep the focus on the clean lines of her outfit. Her makeup was also simple and dewy, highlighting her natural features.

This appearance comes just days after Kiara shared a heartfelt 2025 wrap on Instagram, reflecting on a milestone year. In 2025, Kiara not only made her Met Gala debut but also embraced motherhood. She recently celebrated her daughter's first Christmas, sharing a glimpse of their festive decor with personalised baubles for Sidharth, Kiara, and little Saraayah. Click here to see the details.