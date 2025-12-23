New mom Kiara Advani looks like a French queen in her first photoshoot since daughter Saraayah's birth

Kiara Advani, who recently embraced motherhood with the arrival of her baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, is back in the spotlight. Just months after welcoming her little one, the actor stepped in front of the camera for her first post-baby photoshoot, and she is nothing short of breathtaking. Draped in a chic corset outfit, Kiara looked nothing short of a Parisian princess, perfectly complemented by a postpartum glow. (Also read: Isha Ambani shows off her love for Indian craftsmanship in colourful Patola suit, minimal makeup at Qatar event. Pics ) Kiara Advani embraces motherhood with stunning post-baby photoshoot. (Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

What Kiara wear for her cover photoshoot

Kiara shared stunning pictures from her Vogue cover photoshoot on December 23 on her Instagram, and in every frame, the actor looks straight out of a vintage film. Channelling old-world charm with a modern edge, she wore a striking ivory ensemble that seamlessly blends Victorian-era structure with contemporary, avant-garde whimsy.

The look features a corset bodice with a classic busk closure and a flared peplum at the hips, creating a dramatic, exaggerated silhouette. Layered over a delicate lace-trimmed blouse with silk lapels, the outfit perfectly balances the sharpness of tailoring with the softness of romantic textures.

Adding a playful twist, Kiara styled a sheer, structured pannier skirt that reveals a gridded framework adorned with whimsical airplane motifs, giving the historical Marie Antoinette-inspired aesthetic a fresh, modern update.

She completed the look with diamond earrings. Her makeup stayed soft and glowing with nude eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighted skin and a nude lip, while her hair, styled in soft curls with a middle parting, tied the look together beautifully.

How motherhood changed Kiara’s outlook on life

Speaking to Vogue, Kiara reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her perspective, both mentally and physically. She shared that while some people recharge through reading or a carefree nap, for her, nothing compares to the sound of her daughter Saraayah giggling in her sleep. It’s in these quiet, everyday moments of motherhood that her outlook has shifted the most, especially when it comes to her relationship with her body.

Recalling the intense training she underwent for her much-talked-about War 2 bikini scene, Kiara admitted it demanded immense discipline. However, the film released shortly after she had given birth, at a time when her body looked completely different. While she initially believed she would “get back” to her old form, she soon realised that physical perfection no longer mattered. Motherhood, she says, has taught her to truly honour her body. Today, weight fluctuations feel insignificant compared to the miracle of creating life.