Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor glows ‘in full bloom’ in Rhea Kapoor’s new wedding-season photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor is not done serving style goals. Her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, shared a new series of photographs on Instagram, showing the Aisha actor’s latest foray into maternity fashion. Her latest outfit was the perfect inspiration for anyone attending a winter wedding. Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November.(Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Rhea captioned the post, “In Full Bloom with @sonamkapoor for Wedding Season, Styled by me.” The photos immediately drew attention for their rich, artistic styling and Sonam’s warm, radiant presence as she awaits her second child.

Sonam Kapoor's wedding season outfit

Sonam wears a heavily embroidered, multi-coloured coat layered over a gold textured outfit. The outer jacket features traditional craft elements, vibrant threadwork, mirror work, patchwork patterns, and geometric borders.

In another photo, Sonam flaunts her baby bump. The inner gold dress, with its pleated texture and soft metallic shine, adds a sense of elegance and movement to the look. She paired her ensemble with golden, studded juttis.

The Neerja star opted for layered polki necklaces and intricate earrings. Sonam chose a sleek bun adorned with a floral accessory. Her makeup was subtle with warm tones, soft blush, and defined eyes, creating harmony between the festive outfit and her overall glowing appearance.

Celebrating motherhood at 40

Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on November 20. The actor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their first baby, Vayu, in August 2022.

Sonam’s pregnancy at the age of 40 has also contributed to an ongoing conversation about late motherhood. Several celebrity moms, including Farah Khan, Salma Hayek, Bipasha Basu, and Katrina Kaif, welcomed children in their 40s. Doctors continue to emphasise that with proper medical guidance, regular check-ups, and lifestyle care, pregnancies in the 40s can be safe and healthy for both mother and baby.

A look that matches the moment

Rhea Kapoor's caption, “In full bloom”, captures the essence of the photoshoot perfectly. The outfit’s vibrant colours, regal embroidery, and soft gold tones reflect celebration, growth, and warmth, which makes it a perfect symbol for both the wedding season and Sonam’s journey to motherhood.

With a new baby on the way and festivities in the air, Sonam steps into this season with grace, confidence, and unmistakable maternal glow.