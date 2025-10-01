Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second baby on the way; source confirms and says, ‘family elated’

Actor Sonam A Kapoor (40) and businessman Anand S Ahuja (42) are expecting their second child. The soon-to-be parents are yet to make an official announcement. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

However, a source close to them confirmed this development, stating, “Yes, it’s true. Sonam and Anand are expecting their second child together. She is in her second trimester and is currently in Mumbai. The news came as a big surprise for all in the family.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a son whom they named Vayu, in August 2022. They tied the knot in 2018 after years of dating.

Sonam Kapoor and her family relocated from Delhi to their newly designed Mumbai residence in late 2023, moving in around October 2023, according to her Instagram post back then.

In her earlier interviews Sonam has said that being a mom made her understand others' feelings more. She also found that while she became gentler, she also became stronger and more patient as a parent.

Sonam has also told other mothers not to be too hard on themselves. She said it's fine to make mistakes because no one is perfect, and the most important thing is to enjoy every moment with your child. Many mothers, especially new ones, have found her advice helpful as they deal with the difficulties of raising children.

The actor was last seen in Blind, a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, released directly on OTT in July 7, 2023. The film, directed by Shome Makhija, featured Sonam Kapoor as a visually impaired police officer investigating a serial killer. In addition to Sonam Kapoor, other actors in the film included Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

She had spoken about starring in the adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Battle for Bittora in 2023, but there has been no update since.