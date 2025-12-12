Esha Deol includes Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol in tribute video, turn off comments on Instagram

Actor Esha Deol has posted an emotional tribute to her late father and actor Dharmendra which celebrated his journey both onscreen and off screen. The video came with rare family moments including pictures of his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and his children from his first marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. On Thursday, Esha Deol shared a touching video celebrating legacy of her father Dharmendra on Instagram.

The post comes at a time when both sides of the family held separate prayer meets to honour Dharmendra’s memory.

Esha Deol posts emotional tribute for father

On Thursday, Esha shared a touching video on Instagram, featuring a montage of memorable moments from Dharmendra’s illustrious film career. The tribute also included a rare clip of the legendary Dilip Kumar praising Dharmendra at an award ceremony.

Beyond highlights from his film career, Esha’s tribute offered a heartfelt glimpse into Dharmendra’s personal life. It featured rare family photographs, including moments with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta Deol. The video also captured touching memories of Esha with her father and mother Hema Malini and Dharmendra sharing the screen with his sons. It also came with a picture of Dharmendra with his grandson Karan Deol.

The tribute concluded with Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance in the upcoming film Ikkis, accompanied by his voiceover reflecting on the fragile nature of life.

"Zindagi bilkul in barf ki resho ki tarah hi toh hai, pal bher ke liye teharti hai aur pighal jaati hai. Par kambhakt jitni der rehti hai badi khubsurat lagti hai magar, ise her jana hi toh hai,” he is heard saying.

Esha posted the video without any caption and turned off comments while posting the video.

Hema Malini holds prayer meeting in Delhi

Meanwhile, Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, organised a separate prayer meeting in Delhi to honour Dharmendra on December 11. On November 27, a prayer meet was held for Dharmendra in Mumbai, which was organised by his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Hema and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, didn’t attend that prayer meeting. Instead, she held a separate ceremony at her own residence to honour Dharmendra on the same day. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. Prakash and Dharmendra married in 1954, with whom he had four children- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters- Esha and Ahana.

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.