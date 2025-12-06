Sonam Kapoor at 40 wore 'the best pregnancy saree look of all time'? Fans give verdict: 'My mom wore this in 1995'

The star-studded launch of the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai on December 5 was a night filled with fashion statements, but it was Sonam Kapoor who truly captivated social media. Pregnant with her second child, the actor, who turned 40 in June, showcased her baby bump in a stunning black and gold saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, immediately sparking reactions from fashion enthusiasts and fans online. Also read | Sonam Kapoor announces 2nd pregnancy; flaunts baby bump in pink outfit once worn by Princess Diana Sonam Kapoor made heads turn at the Swadesh flagship store launch in Mumbai, flaunting her baby bump in a stunning black and gold Banarasi saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor)

While A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor were in attendance, Sonam Kapoor's elegant choice became one of the night's biggest talking point. Pop culture and fashion-based Instagram page Diet Sabya quickly shared photos of Sonam's ensemble, and posed a bold question to its followers: “Is this the best pregnancy sari lewk (saree look) of all time?”

The fashion page praised the saree and its caption read, “THIS (AJSK x Swadesh) Banarasi Kadhwa border proves Indian artisans will always outdo AI because the weavers whose precision and inherited skill literally hold up the whole industry, the drape is a masterclass why lie, and that real gold bag is sending me straight to Neptune.”

Sonam's black and gold ensemble divides internet

The comments section was instantly flooded with divided opinions, ranging from high praise for Sonam's style to comments that the look was a beloved, traditional staple – and nothing new. Some fans lauded Sonam's choice, calling it radiant and timeless. A comment on Diet Sabya's post read, “Sonam will always be the OG style diva.” An Instagram user also said, “Wow wow absolutely beautiful. She looks radiant. I love black and gold always.”

However, others pointed out that while beautiful, the look was a classic, familiar style, especially for pregnant women in India. One person offered a nostalgic and grounding perspective: “This my mother wore in 1995 on my 1st birthday.”

Another comment acknowledged the elegance but questioned the 'groundbreaking' claim: “Absolutely love Sonam and Rhea Kapoor (Sonam's sister and stylist), and this look is of course fab, but this is literally going back to basics. There is nothing special about this; all the pregnant women in the northern belt wear a saree exactly this way during winter weddings. Best look for pregnant women, and that's the beauty of this look: simple, elegant and striking. But with all due respect, this ain't groundbreaking, this is just classic that EVERYONE does, maybe just new for celebs.”

‘I’m proud to drape a Banarasi creation’

Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed son Vayu in August 2022. While social media may be split on whether Sonam's black and gold saree deserves the title of ‘best of all time’, there is no denying that the actor commanded attention and brought a beautiful, timeless, and traditional look back into the spotlight.

Sharing photos of her saree look, Sonam wrote in the caption of her December 6 Instagram post, “Last evening, I had a wonderful time exploring the thoughtfully curated @swadesh_online store, created with such impeccable taste and finesse. A truly beautiful retail experience. All my love and heartfelt congratulations to Nita aunty. I’m proud to drape a Banarasi creation by Swadesh that honours the timeless artistry of the Kadhwa weaving tradition. What resonates most with me is the mastery of the craftsmen, their precision, heritage, and commitment woven into every thread. The look is beautifully enhanced by the maestros @abujanisandeepkhosla with their exquisitely designed zari borders and unmatched craftsmanship. Thank you @rheakapoor @sandeepkhosla @abujani1 and @saudamini08 for always making me look and feel beautiful.”