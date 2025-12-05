Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hold hands, happily pose for pictures at an event. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ensured all eyes were on them as they arrived at the Swadesh store in Mumbai on Friday, celebrating the holiday season, the craftsmanship, and the stories of India. The Bollywood couple was all smiles as they held hands and posed for pictures together. Ranveer's film, Dhurandhar, released today and is doing great business at the box office. (Also read: Dhurandhar review and release live updates: Fans say 'Ranveer Singh is finally back', film collects ₹13.6 crore by 5pm) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone served couple goals at the event.

Ranveer and Deepika steal the spotlight

Ranveer wore a cream-coloured sherwani with white trousers, while Deepika stunned in a luxurious Patan Patola double ikat silk saree for the event. Deepika and Ranveer held hands as they arrived at the event, and happily held hands to pose for pictures in front of the paparazzi.

Deepika shared more pictures of her look on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption, “Handwoven navratan patan patola by artisan Bhawar Singh, reimagined through Anamika Khanna’s mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border — an ode to Swadesh, and a love letter to the artisans who hold our heritage in their hands. ✨”

Deepika and Ranveer revealed the face of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, during Diwali. The two welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

Ranveer's latest release Dhurandhar has already crossed ₹27 crore at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's next, titled King, which also stars Suhana Khan.