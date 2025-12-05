Dhurandhar review and release live updates: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller releases, expected to open at ₹20 crore
Dhurandhar review and release live updates: Ranveer Singh is back as an action hero in Aditya Dhar's heavily anticipated spy thriller.
Dhurandhar review and release live updates: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's maiden collaboration is now in theatres. • One of the most heavily anticipated releases of the year, Dhurandhar boasts a strong cast alongside Ranveer, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan. • Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan's Lyari town, featuring real-life incidents and people from the gang wars....Read More
• The film also features Sara Arjun, a former child star, in her first appearance as a grown-up. Her pairing against Ranveer, 20 years her senior, has raised eyebrows.
• Dhurandhar has faced its share of controversies, with the parents of the Indian Army's late Major Mohit Sharma moving court against his release, claiming the film is based on their son.
Dhurandhar release live updates: First review calls film 'must watch experience'
A Twitter (now X) user, who watched Dhurandhar's first day first show in Australia on Friday morning, tweeted their reviews, praising the film. @NiteshNaveenAus called the film 'POWERFUL ACTION-PACKED THEATRICAL', further writing, "#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard. RanveerSingh delivers one of his most emotional gritful performances as a super spy, bringing alpha energy to every scene. Villains are Evil x 1000 thanks to OUTSTANDING performance (#AkshayeKhanna stands out)."
Read the full post here
Dhurandhar release live updates: Final advance booking collection promising
Dhurandhar sold over 2.6 lakh tickets in advance bookings for its opening day in India alone, fetching a total of ₹9.23 crore gross, including ₹45 lakh from the IMAX version alone. After a brief slump in pre-sales, Dhurandhar recovered nicely on Thursday, setting itself up for a promising opening weekend.
Dhurandhar release live updates: Film's synopsis leaked before release
After the CBFC certified Dhurandhar, the synopsis of the film was leaked, giving an idea about the film's plot. It read: “Set against the backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the film follows India's Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, who crafts a daring and indomitable mission to infiltrate and dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating out of Pakistan. To execute this high-risk operation, Sanyal recruits an unlikely asset — a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, held captive for committing a revenge-driven crime. Recognising the boy's potential and raw intensity, Sanyal decides to mould him into a weapon capable of penetrating Karachi's ruthless underworld mafia.”
Dhurandhar release live updates: Ranveer film expected to open at ₹20 crore
According to trade pundits, Dhurandhar is expected to fetch an opening of ₹18-20 crore net in India, which would be the best for Ranveer post-pandemic, but still below expectations. Read full report here
Dhurandhar release updates: The film releases in 5000 screens
Dhurandhar has seen one of the widest releases for a Hindi film in recent times, releasing in 5000 screens across India.