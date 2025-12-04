Dhurandhar box office prediction: Ranveer Singh set for his best post pandemic opening; still losing to Saiyaara, Animal

Dhurandhar box office: Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration, Dhurandhar, is set to release in theatres worldwide this Friday. The spy thriller boasts a strong ensemble cast and has had a widely acclaimed trailer as well. All this generated considerable buzz for the film, as evidenced by its brisk advance bookings. However, over the last couple of days, the film’s pre-sales have lost some of their pace, leading many to wonder if controversies may be deterring people from the film. However, trade experts are bullish about the film’s chances, even if they may be adding a hint of caution to their predictions now. Dhurandhar box office prediction: Ranveer Singh stars in this spy thriller from Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar advance booking collections

The advance bookings for Dhurandhar opened on Monday. In no time, the film crossed the ₹1 crore mark. But thereafter, it has been a struggle. As of 2 pm on Wednesday, a day and a half before the film’s release, its advance booking collections for the opening day stand at ₹2.28 crore, with around 50,000 tickets sold nationwide. As more shows open up through Wednesday and Thursday, the collections are expected to pick up pace. But as of now, the advance booking looks subpar.

Dhurandhar box office prediction

Till a couple of weeks ago, many were predicting that Dhurandhar may end up with the biggest opening for a Hindi film this year, eclipsing even Chhaava and War 2 (Hindi version). However, a ₹25+ crore opening now seems quite difficult, given the current situation. Trade experts predict Dhurandhar to collect in the range of ₹18-20 crore net in India on its opening day, with some even giving more conservative estimates closer to ₹15 crore. Either way, the film will be no match to the two biggest Hindi film openings this year - Saiyaara ( ₹21.50 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹31 crore). Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, often touted as ‘competition’ for Dhurandhar, is way ahead with a record opening of ₹64 crore net back in 2023.

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan’s gangster hotbed of Lyari. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Dhurandhar is set to release across 5,000 screens in India on December 5.