Dhurandhar advance booking grinds to a halt after brisk start; Ranveer Singh film in danger of losing momentum

Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is just two days away from release, but ticket sales are not booming as loudly as they should. With barely 40 hours to go before the first show, the pace of advance bookings for the Aditya Dhar film has slowed considerably, resulting in a significant loss of momentum for the spy thriller. This puts the ambitious film at risk of getting a subpar opening at the box office. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar advance booking collections

The advance bookings for Dhurandhar opened on Monday, and the film coasted past the ₹1 crore mark in a few hours. However, since then, the pace of sales has declined significantly. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dhurandhar has sold just 50,000 tickets across India on about 3000 screens. Its total gross for day 1 stands at a paltry ₹2.30 crore. The film’s advance bookings are expected to pick up pace as more screens open up in the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday, but the lack of momentum may ultimately hurt the final number.

As of Wednesday, 1 pm, the film is selling about 1500 tickets per hour on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. This is a low figure for a hugely anticipated film set to release in 2 days. For instance, Tere Ishk Mein, a film already running in theatres, is still selling tickets at a rate three times higher each hour on the platform. In the past, films of Dhurandhar’s scale have sold as many as 15-20k tickets per hour on BookMyShow before release. The makers of the film would hope that Dhurandhar hits the mark sometime on Thursday if they hope to set themselves up for a solid opening.

The pace of advance bookings for Dhurandhar has slowed down on BookMyShow.

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller with Ranveer in the lead. The film, set in Pakistan’s gangster hotbed of Lyari, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is set to release across 5000 screens in India on 5 December.