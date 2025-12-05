Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a stunning Banarasi saree at an event, poses for pictures. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor served a striking reminder that when it comes to making a fashion statement, there's no one better than her. The actor flaunted her second pregnancy in a black saree with bold borders. The actor attended the Swadesh store in Mumbai on Friday, celebrating the holiday season, the craftsmanship, and the stories of India. (Also read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hold hands, happily pose for pictures at an event. Watch) Sonam Kapoor slayed in a saree as she debuted her baby bump.

Sonam's black saree steals the spotlight

The whole look was styled by Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor. Sonam looked gorgeous as she stepped inside the event and posed for pictures. Rhea shared pictures of Sonam's look on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “@sonamkapoor wears a @swadesh_online weave in collaboration with @abujanisandeepkhosla.”

More about the look

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla detailed the look, and wrote, "Sonam Kapoor enamours in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla - A celebration of heritage in all its glory, her ensemble is a maximal wonder in black and gold.

She is a vision to behold in a black and gold Banarasi saree handwoven by the artisans of Swadesh. It is adorned with a beige-gold and silver Zardozi border.

Abu Sandeep have always adorned classic textiles with numerous embroidery traditions, elevating them into lasting symbols of luxury. This outfit is yet another expression of their golden imagination."

Sonam had confirmed the pregnancy with another look - a hot pink skirt suit that made the announcement impossible to miss. The actor was dressed in a vintage hot pink blazer and a matching skirt - one of Princess Diana's favourite looks of all time. Sonam captioned the post simply: “MOTHER,” followed by a kiss emoji.

Apart from the baby on the way, she is also a mother to her three-year-old son, Vayu, whom she and Anand Ahuja welcomed in 2022.